India, United States Natural Partners: Prime Minister Modi responds to President Trump on India-US trade negotiations





Prime Minister Modi's response came after US President Donald Trump said his administration was pursuing negotiations with India to combat commercial obstacles between the two countries.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the United States as a “close friend” and a “natural partner” from India. Responding to President Donald Trump's social media position, Prime Minister Modi said that New Delhi and Washington teams were working to conclude discussions on Indian-American trade negotiations at the earliest. The Prime Minister also declared that he was convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to the unlocking of the unlimited potential of the Indian-American partnership. India, United States Natural Partners: PM Modi “India and the United States are close friends and natural partners. I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlimited the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I am also impatient to speak with President Trump. We will work together to ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for the two people,” said PM Modi in an X Post. Looking to speak with “ very good friend '' Modi soon: Trump Earlier, President Trump said that he feels “certain” that Washington and Delhi will arrive at a “successful conclusion” in commercial negotiations, and he can't wait to speak with his “very good friend”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks. “I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. I am sure that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two big countries!” Said Trump. Addressing social media, Trump said that he was “happy to announce that India and the United States of America were pursuing negotiations to combat trade barriers between our two nations”. After weeks of tension in Trump's difficult rhetorical links, following his decision to impose a 50% rate on India, relations between the two countries have shown signs of thaw recently. Trump prices on India In particular, the Trump administration imposed an additional 25% rate on India for its Russian oil purchases in addition to the 25% of the reciprocal prices announced earlier, bearing total tasks imposed on New Delhi at 50%, with effect from August 27. India turned to the purchase of Russian oil sold after the Western countries imposed sanctions in Moscow and avoided its supplies on its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Earlier, Trump also said that he was “very disappointed” that India would buy Russia so much oil. “… I was very disappointed that India buys as much oil from Russia, and I told them that. We put a very large price on India, a price of 50%, a very high price. I get along very well with Modi, it is great. It was here a few months ago,” he said in response to a question on his social media post that the United States has lost India and Russia. Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India maintains that its energy purchase is motivated by the national interest and market dynamics. Read also: Trump is looking forward to talking soon with “ good friend '' Modi, suggests that the resumption of commercial talks Read also: too funny: the anti-Indian survey of Peter Navarro on the back Xs; Trump assistant blames “propaganda”

