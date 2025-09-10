Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan demands an investigation into sugar scam





Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint press conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (unfulfilled) at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 19, 2020. Reuters / Mohammad Ismail – RC2C6K9V0433

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on the government on Tuesday, calling for investigations on two major financial scandals: a 300 billion rupered wheat supply fraud and a program to manipulate sugar prices on a similar scale, according to the media.

In a position shared on X, Khan, which claims to be in cell isolation, demanded immediate probes on alleged wheat and sugar scandals. He accused the owners of Sugar Mill of having benefited from around 300 billion rupees of price increases.

Khan linked wheat fraud to the 2022 goalkeeper's government to Punjab, led by Mohin Naqvinow as Minister of the Interior and awarded the recent sugar crisis to the current administration under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He called for responsibility and punishment for those involved.

The nation must ask: what happened to these scandals? Who is held responsible? Khan said, urging citizens to demand justice and surveys in both cases.

He criticized the Sharif administration for promoting a culture of impunity and warned of a growing tendency of non-compliance in the establishments of the country.

Khans' remarks occur at a time when public anger increases due to the outbreak of food prices, especially among low -income communities where the cost of essential elements such as flour and sugar has become unbearable.

The former Prime Minister, ousted in 2022 and confronted with several legal battles, described his imprisonment as part of a broader effort to stifle political dissent. He said he had been maintained in isolation for more than two years and that he was denied access to a legal advisor, family visits and the media. I was not allowed to meet even my political colleagues, he added, alleging that the conditions are intended to break his mind.

In a direct message to the head of the army Gen Asim Munnir, Khan said that the continuous imprisonment of his family members and the allies would not change his position. I will not submit or accept this injustice, he swore.

Khan also expressed his frustration with regard to the Pakistani policy of Afghanistan, accusing the military establishment of having undermined diplomatic relations with Kabul for a short -term political gain. He also expressed his concerns about the treatment of Afghan refugees, many of whom faced deportation despite having lived in Pakistan for decades.

If Maryam Nawaz can travel to Japan and Thailand, why could the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visit Afghanistan for peace? Asked Khan, pleading for cross -border commitment and dialogue.

The former Prime Minister has sentenced recent military operations and drone strikes to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning that they could further destabilize the region. He accused the federal government of exacerbating conditions in areas with flooding and areas subject to conflicts to undermine the provincial government led by the PTI.

Until this operation does not stop, the fate of the peoples worsens and terrorism intensifies, warned Khan, urging Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur to resist military interference in the province.

Khan, known for his leadership in national rescue efforts, deplored that he had not been able to supervise the distribution of aid in the areas affected by the floods because of his imprisonment. I urge all the Pakistanis to unite and support those who need it, he said.

In addition, Khan condemned a recent attack on a rally in Balutchistan led by Akhtar Mengal, calling on the PTI supporters to protest peacefully what he described as narrowing space for political expression in Pakistan.

