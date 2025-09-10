Unlock an unlimited potential of: What Prime Minister Modi said after Trump's post

Connect with us

Update on: September 10, 2025 09:14 IST

Prime Minister Modi has expressed confidence in the current trade negotiations, saying that they would unlock the unlimited potential of commercial ties between India and the United States.

India and the United States are close friends and natural partners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, reacting to the announcement of US President Donald Trump that trade negotiations between the two countries are continuing.

President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (PTI file)

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in the current trade negotiations, saying that they would unlock the unlimited potential of trade links between the two countries.

Our teams work to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I’m also looking forward to talking with President Trump. We will work together to get a better and more prosperous future for our two people, part of the reading of the Tweet of PM Modi.

PM Modi's remarks occurred a few hours after Trump announced the current trade negotiations between India and the United States to combat trade barriers. The American president also said that he was looking forward to talking with a very good friend PM Modi. “I am sure that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries!” He added.

While Trump made this announcement, authority sources said that India's chief trade negotiator Rajesh Agarwal would conduct a team in Washington next week to resume interviews with American counterparts.

India and the United States have been attending trade tensions since Trump announcements 25% of Indian import prices, which it then doubled at 50%.

Additional tasks have been imposed by citing India oil trade with Russia, which many of the Trump administration officials have said indirectly helped Moscow to finance the war in Ukraine.

After days of Trump and its officials targeting India, the American president recently seemed to change his air, saying that India and the United States had a special relationship.

Donald Trump had previously shared a photo of Prime Minister Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying that he looked like Weve India and Russia against the deepest and darkest. However, he went back a few hours later, saying that he shared a good relationship with PM Modi, and the two would always remain friends.

