



The British newspaper The guardian Welcome calls this week Boris files,, A 2 GB file which includes emails, contracts, speeches, invoices and confidential documents from the private office of the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris JohnsonOpen after leaving Downing Street in September 2022. According to research, documents show how Johnson will have used power -forged contacts for Facilitate your personal enrichmentwhile his office was supported with public funds through the Public service expense allowance (PDCA),, A program which gives up to 115,000 per year to former prime ministers to cover expenses taken from their public role. Among the most striking episodes, there is a Journey in February 2024,, When Johnson interrupted his holidays in the Dominican Republic to fly in a private jet and meet Nicols Maduro In Caracas. Although the former Prime Minister denies having received money for this meeting, the documents show that the weeks after His office invoices 240,000 to a coverage fund manager linked to Merlyn AdvisorsA company with which Johnson had signed a consulting contract in 2023. The Scndalo is not limited to Venezuela. Files point to Meetings with managers of the Saudesto a secret meeting with billionaire Peter Thiel while Johnson an was Prime Minister, and even a Private dinner in full confinement by pandemicwhich suggests violations of the ministerial code and the rules of the rotating door which limit the activities of former officials. The revelations caused a Hello corticas in the United Kingdom. The parliamentarians of work and the liberals asked to suspend the public subsidy of Johnson and open official surveys. Margaret Hodge, former president of the Committee of Public Accounts, noted that the former Prime Minister had acted with impunity. For his part, The Committee of the Government Committee confirmed to examine contacts and contracts of conservative policy. On the other hand, Johnson Desistim with Irona's signals: this story is garbage. The PDCA was used according to the rules. The guardian He should change his name to Pravda, wrote in an email in the middle. Los Boris filesobtained by the organization of leaks Distributed Denials of Secrets (DDOS)also contain files that show income from 5.1 million in 34 international speeches Since October 2022, in addition to luxurious expenses on first -class flights and five -story hotels. The case promises to grow as the 1,820 files are analyzed. For now, The filtration has already turned the debate on the lack of controls at private offices of the former prime ministers and the risk that public money is mixed with commercial interests.

