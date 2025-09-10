The Turkish Erdogan discusses Israel's attack on Hamas in Qatar, possible joint steps against Qatar Emir Thani on a phone call





Office d'Erdogan: Erdogan in Türkiye discusses Israel's attack on Hamas in Qatar, possible joint steps against Qatar Emir Thani on a telephone call In a significant development after Israel’s strike against Hamas leaders in Qatar, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone call with the Emir Qatari, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to discuss potential joint steps against Israel. The appeal comes in the midst of growing international concerns and the condemnation of the Israeli attack, which has still set regional tensions. The Israeli strike, carried out overnight on September 9, 2025, targeted the Hamas political wing in Doha, including its chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya. The attack, which led to the death of Qatari security personnel and injuries to others, was largely condemned by various international actors, including the United Nations, the United States and several European countries. Qatar, which was a key mediator in the Gaza conflict, firmly condemned the attack and stressed its commitment to maintain regional stability. Erdogan and Al-Thani discussed the implications of the strike and explored any joint actions against Israel. Erdogan’s office has published a statement saying that the Turkish president had expressed his solidarity with Qatar and sentenced the Israeli attack. The declaration also stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region. The Israeli strike was considered an important setback for the ongoing peace efforts in the Middle East. The United States, which has been closely involved in the peace negotiations, have not yet published a final response to the strike. However, the leaders of the Congress in the United States seemed to be caught by the attack, and it is not clear if the United States had prior knowledge of the operation. The attack has also raised concerns about the security of the Al Udeid air base, the largest American military installation in the Middle East, located in Qatar. The United States Embassy in Qatar has instituted a shelter order on site for its installations in the country following the strike, but raised all restrictions a few hours later, advising American staff and visitors to remain vigilant. The Israeli government has taken full responsibility for the strike, declaring that it was an independent operation carried out by Israel. However, the attack was criticized for having undermined American diplomatic efforts in the region. The United States Embassy in Qatar has not yet published a statement concerning the strike. The international community reacted with a mixture of conviction and concern. Syria, Turkey, Lebanon and Egypt have all published statements condemning the Israeli attack and expressing solidarity with Qatar. The British government, without directly criticizing the Israeli attack, called at the end of the escalation of violence and underlined the need for a cease-fire in Gaza. The Israeli strike against Hamas in Qatar is likely to have significant geopolitical and financial implications. The attack has still set relations between Israel and its neighbors, potentially leading to increased regional instability. The impact on peace negotiations and the current conflict in Gaza remains to be seen. References: https://www.9news.com.au/world/israel-hamas-update-israel-says-targets-hamas-leadership-qatar-capital-doha-blast/0725d8c4-c7d3-471d-b151-3b54197e7426

