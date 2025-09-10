Imran Khan comes from justice, supports Afghan and Green Future aid





PTI president Imran Khan said governance around the world is built on morality, but in Pakistan, the moral system has been completely destroyed. He stressed that the true essence of democracy lies in ethics, but in the current system, moral decline recordings have been broken.

Citing the Holy Quran, Khan stressed the importance of Amr Bil Maruf wa Nahi Anil Munkar (by prohibiting good and prohibiting evil), calling it as collective responsibility of the nation. He said that a system rooted in injustice and corruption would eventually collapse. Do not lose hope, he said to the people, victory will ultimately be yours.

Stressing regional solidarity, Imran Khan described Afghanistan as not only a long -standing ally but also a fraternal Islamic nation. He urged the whole Pakistani nation, in particular the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to stand with Afghanistan during this difficult period and to extend all the possible aid.

The president of the PTI also published a directive in Ali Amin, asking him to oppose the ongoing military operations against the local population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He warned that such operations, carried out simply to please the foreign powers, would aggravate the situation instead of resolving it. History shows that the fight against your own people never bring peace, he warned.

Referring to the recent devastating floods, Imran Khan stressed the critical importance of the tsunami project of billions of trees. He said that under his vision, PTI launched this historic environmental campaign, which has won global recognition, including the appreciation of Boris Johnson and the World Economic Forum. Khan ordered the KP government to refocus on the ten billion trees project and called on social media activists to launch awareness campaigns. Trees can serve as a shield against destruction caused by climate change, he said.

