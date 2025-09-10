Politics
India and the United States are close friends: PM Modi says that teams working to conclude commercial discussions | World News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, September 10), responded to the social post of truth of American president Donald Trump on the resumption of trade negotiations from New Delhi-Washington, declaring that the teams of the two countries were working to conclude the discussions as soon as possible.
Towards Trump's feelings, Prime Minister Modi expressed his confidence that commercial negotiations “will open the way to unlimited unlimited potential” of the India-US partnership. He also said he was looking forward to talking with the American president.
“India and the United States are close friends and natural partners. I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to the unlocking the unlimited potential of the Indian-American partnership. Our teams work to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I also can't wait to speak with President Trump. We will work together to ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for both people, ”said PM Modi in a position on X.
India and the United States are close friends and natural partners. I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlocking the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams work to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I also look forward to pic.twitter.com/3k9hljxwcl
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2025
Earlier, Trump, on his social media platform, Truth Social, announced that the two countries are pursuing negotiations “to fight against trade barriers between the two nations”.
He also expressed his optimism as to the end of the successful conclusion of the trade agreement and indicated that he was impatient to speak with his very good friend PM Modi.
I am happy to announce that India and the United States of America are continuous negotiations to fight against trade barriers between our two nations. I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. I am sure there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries, said Trump.
“India and the United States have a special relationship”
After Trump announced an additional 25% rate as a penalty for the purchase of Russian oil India, his first provisional sign of a possible thaw came on September 6.
In an important change in Trump's position, he said last week that India and the United States had a special relationship and that there is nothing to fear.
The story continues below this announcement
I will always be friends with (Narendra) Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, said Trump. He's great. I'm always going to be friends, but I don't like what he is doing at this special moment, Trump said. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear. We just have times on occasion, he added with a smile.
A few hours later, Prime Minister Modi replied by saying, deeply appreciates and fully overturns the president won over the feelings and the positive assessment of our links. India and the United States have a very positive and avant-garde complete and global strategic partnership.
Modis' declaration was its first direct answer on the issue since Trump announced a reciprocal rate of 25% on Indian products in April and an additional 25% as a penalty for the purchase of Russian oil.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/india-the-us-are-close-friends-pm-modi-says-teams-working-to-conclude-trade-discussions-10240781/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump says that “the country will heal” after the assassination
- British weather: Storm amitable with yellow warnings issued for rain and wind
- Admitting the fear on the side in the Jokowi era, Refly highlighting the law which was canceled by the Constitutional Court: Okezone News
- Sathiyan, Chitala Win Titels in Utt National Ranking Table Tennis Championships
- Huge reviews is much weaker than you think
- Black unemployment increases under Donald Trump
- A few days before the visit of PM Modi to the state, the members of the BJP resign en masse in the district of Manipur in Phungyar
- The offshore wind has no future in the United States under Trump, says the interior secretary
- Field Hockey is leaving Delaware this weekend and no. 17 Penn State
- Eliminate the confusion surrounding flu and covid vaccine requirements
- Earthquake of 2.3 registered size in the state of Karnataka Bengaluru News
- How Charlie Kirk came to win admiration