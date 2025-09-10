India and the United States are close friends: PM Modi says that teams working to conclude commercial discussions | World News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, September 10), responded to the social post of truth of American president Donald Trump on the resumption of trade negotiations from New Delhi-Washington, declaring that the teams of the two countries were working to conclude the discussions as soon as possible.

Towards Trump's feelings, Prime Minister Modi expressed his confidence that commercial negotiations “will open the way to unlimited unlimited potential” of the India-US partnership. He also said he was looking forward to talking with the American president.

“India and the United States are close friends and natural partners. I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to the unlocking the unlimited potential of the Indian-American partnership. Our teams work to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I also can't wait to speak with President Trump. We will work together to ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for both people, ”said PM Modi in a position on X.

Earlier, Trump, on his social media platform, Truth Social, announced that the two countries are pursuing negotiations “to fight against trade barriers between the two nations”.

He also expressed his optimism as to the end of the successful conclusion of the trade agreement and indicated that he was impatient to speak with his very good friend PM Modi.

I am happy to announce that India and the United States of America are continuous negotiations to fight against trade barriers between our two nations. I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. I am sure there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries, said Trump.

“India and the United States have a special relationship”

After Trump announced an additional 25% rate as a penalty for the purchase of Russian oil India, his first provisional sign of a possible thaw came on September 6.

In an important change in Trump's position, he said last week that India and the United States had a special relationship and that there is nothing to fear.

I will always be friends with (Narendra) Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, said Trump. He's great. I'm always going to be friends, but I don't like what he is doing at this special moment, Trump said. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear. We just have times on occasion, he added with a smile.

A few hours later, Prime Minister Modi replied by saying, deeply appreciates and fully overturns the president won over the feelings and the positive assessment of our links. India and the United States have a very positive and avant-garde complete and global strategic partnership.

Modis' declaration was its first direct answer on the issue since Trump announced a reciprocal rate of 25% on Indian products in April and an additional 25% as a penalty for the purchase of Russian oil.