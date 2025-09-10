The United States Supreme Court to decide on the legality of the asset prices | Donald Trump News





The Supreme Court planned to hear the case in November, rapid lightning according to its typical standards.

The United States Supreme Court has granted an unusually rapid audience to find out if President Donald Trump has the power to impose radical rates under federal law.

The judges said on Tuesday that they will hear arguments in November, which is rapid by lightning according to standard standards for the highest court of nations.

Small businesses and states that disputed the prices in court also accepted the accelerated calendar. They say that Trump illegally used emergency powers to fix import taxes on goods from almost all countries of the world, almost leading their businesses to bankruptcy.

The judges also agreed to hear a separate challenge at the Trumps prices provided by a family toy company, learning resources.

Two lower courts have found that most of the prices have been illegally imposed, although a 7-4-Lappeal court has left them in place for the moment.

The levies are part of a trade war caused by Trump since his return to the presidency in January, which alienated trade partners, increased volatility of financial markets and global economic uncertainty.

Trump has made prices a key tool for foreign policy, using them to renegotiate trade agreements, extract concessions and exert political pressure on countries. Prices income totaled $ 159 billion at the end of August, more than double what it was at the same time a year earlier.

The Trump administration asked the judges to intervene quickly, arguing that the law gives it the power to regulate imports and that the country would be on the verge of the economic disaster if the president was prohibited to exercise a unilateral tariff authority.

The case will appear before a court which hesitated to verify the extraordinary trumps of the executive power. A big question is whether the judges have an expansive view of the presidential authority allows Trump prices without the explicit approval of the congress, that the American Constitution confers the power to collect prices.

Three of the judges in the court in majority conservative were appointed by Trump in his first mandate.

Impact on commercial negotiations

US Solicitor General, by John Sauer, argued that the decisions of the lower courts already have an impact on commercial negotiations. The Treasury could take a blow by having to reimburse some of the import taxes he has collected, said officials of the Trump administration. A decision against prices could even hinder the ability of nations to reduce fentanyl flow and efforts to put an end to the Russian war against Ukraine, argued.

The administration won four judges from the Court of Appeal which found that the 1977 law on the economic powers of emergency, or IEEPA, allows the president to regulate import in the event of an emergency without explicit limitations. In recent decades, Congress has given a tariff authority to the president, and Trump has taken advantage of the vacuum cleaner.

The case includes two sets of import taxes, both justified by Trump by declaring a national emergency: the prices announced for the first time in April and those of February on imports of Canada, China and Mexico.

He does not include his levies from foreign steel, aluminum and cars, nor the prices that Trump imposed on China during his first mandate which was held by former president Joe Biden, a democrat.

Trump can impose prices under other laws, but they have more limits at the speed and gravity with which he could act.

