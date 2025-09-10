Imran “orders” in Gandapur to visit Kabul for peace talks – Pakistan





The founder of PTI imprisoned asks KP CM to resist military exploitation; opposes the expulsion of Afghan refugees affected by Bushras' health, says that the Supreme Court for its Treatment Treatment Clause

Islamabad / Rawalpindi: In the midst of an increase in terrorist incidents in the areas bordering Afghanistan, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered his party leader on Tuesday and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister Ali Amin to visit Kabul to organize discussions on peace with the Taliban government among the Taliban.

In a tweet of his personal story, to which he does not have access to prison, the founder of the PTI allegedly alleged that the chief of the army, thanks to his short -sighted policies, destroyed the peace established in the region during the PTI government.

In the midst of the expulsion of Afghan nationals taking refuge in the country, the former PM said that, where there should have been a solid relationship, things are aggravated. It cries me deeply that after decades of hospitality, our Afghan brothers are now forced out of the country.

At a time when Afghanistan was struck by an earthquake, we must help them, not expel them.

I indicate Ali Amin Gandapur to go to Afghanistan, sit with them and take discussions concerning mutual problems and peace and security so that the situation can be prevented from deteriorating more. The federal federal government must answer: if Maryam Nawaz can go to Japan and Thailand, why could the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa go to Afghanistan for peace in his province, he asked.

He allegedly alleged that the ongoing military operations, drone strikes and the forced trips of residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were an attempt to undermine the provincial government and asked CM Gandapur to resist this operation firmly.

The inhabitants of the province are already devastated by floods. If drone strikes and military operations are not stopped, it will be a serious injustice. Already, many of our police have adopted martyrdom. As long as this operation continues, people's difficulties increase and terrorism will intensify more, he said.

The PTI chief also ordered his party to participate in the demonstration against a recent attack on a political rally in Balutchistan.

Bushra Bibis Health

Meanwhile, the PTI expressed its concern about the state of the former First Lady Bushra Bibi and announced the transmission of a request to the Supreme Court in this regard.

In a statement, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the prison authorities led to the treatment of Bushra Bibis despite his deterioration in health in contempt of judicial orders. He stressed that during a recent meeting, Imran Khan revealed that Bushra Bibi has been suffering from a serious illness for several days.

He said the prison doctors had not diagnosed his condition, while requests for repeated examination by a private doctor have been refused.

The PTI requests that Bushra Bibi has given immediate access to a private doctor and that all the requirements necessary for his treatment be fulfilled without delay, he said.

Two orders

In addition, Rawalpindi police added article 21 of the 1997 law against terrorism to a case registered against PTI leaders, notably the Sister Imrans Aleema Khan, for the torture of a journalist outside the Adiala prison.

Sources said two suspects had been arrested while raids were underway to apprehend the rest of the suspects. Aleema Khan, Naeem Haider Panjutha and 40 other PTI supporters were reserved after a journalist was beaten outside the prison.

A FIR was registered with the police on the complaint of Tayyab Baloch against three leaders of the PTI and 40 other people on the accusations of theft of theft, riots, illegal assembly, causing damage to property and launching death threats.

According to police officials, article 21 deals with the designation of curly areas for terrorism surveys, allowing the federal government to restrict access to these areas to prevent terrorist acts or to help the investigation.

It also empowers the police, members of the armed forces or the civil armed forces deployed in these areas (powers in the curly areas) to use the necessary force after having given a sufficient warning to prevent terrorist acts.

A few days ago, two women were arrested by the police for launching eggs at Aleema Khan at a media conference outside the Adiala prison, where the procedure on the Toshakhana affair took place on Friday.

A press release published by Rawalpindi police said that the two women, who threw eggs, were PTI supporters who had gone to Rawalpindi with members of the Grand Alliance of all-government employees and the Association of KP All-Pakistan clerks to the protest in support of their requests.

Posted in Dawn, September 10, 2025

