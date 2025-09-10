The Supreme Court agrees to decide the fate of Trumps prices





To preserve the way to a major decision on the presidential power, the Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to decide whether a 1977 federal law giving the president certain emergency powers allowed President Donald Trump to collect prices on almost all goods imported into the United States thanks to a series of decrees.

In a brief ordinance issued by the Courts Public Information Office Tuesday afternoon, the court announced that it had granted an exam in two cases: Learning Resources v. Trump, in which two small businesses had asked the judges to weigh on Trumps' power to impose the prices without waiting for a federal court of appeal to the appeal of Trump's administrations; and Trump c. Your selections, in which the Trump administration had asked the Court to re -examine a decision by a different federal court of appeal reducing prices. The court will accelerate the two cases, which will be argued together, and will hold the oral arguments in early November.

In a series of decrees, Trump has imposed prices which are transformed into two categories, which collectively cover a wide range of products from American trade partners. The first category, known as the traffic tariffs, applies to the goods from Canada, China and Mexico, which in Trumps View did not do enough to stop the fentanyl flow in the United States. The second category, known as reciprocal prices, impose a minimum rate of 10% (which can increase up to 50%) to products of almost all countries.

The law at the center of the case is the international law on emergency economic powers, a law of 1977 which allows the president to take measures to face any unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its whole or substantial source outside the United States, national security, foreign policy or the economy of the United States if it declares a national emergency with regard to this threat. When he imposed the prices, Trump relied on the IEEPA, and in particular on a provision of the law which authorizes the president, during national emergency, to be regulated. . . The importation of goods in which a foreign country or a national of it has an interest.

Two small family businesses, learning resources and hand2mind, have challenged the prices before the Washington Federal Court, DC, they maintain that the payment of prices in 2025 will cost them $ 100 million almost 45 times more than they paid in 2024.

In a decision on May 29, the American district judge Rudolph Courseras judged that the prices of the IEEPA were illegal and prevented the Trump administration from enforcing the tariffs against the two companies.

In an unusual decision, the challenges came to the Supreme Court in June, asking the judges to take the case without waiting for the American Court of Appeal for the Columbia District circuit to decide on the Trump administrations appeal. They urged the judges to act quickly, telling them that paralyzing uncertainty is created when prices are added and subtracted at will.

The Trump administration urged the court to stay outside the dispute. He replied that the apprenticeship resources case did not justify the extraordinary stage of the granting of the examination before the DC circuit weighed on the appeal of governments, in particular when the DC circuit had accelerated its examination of the appeal. In addition, he added, Contreras did not have the power to take the case of the challengers.

The judges refused the request by learning the resources and Hand2mind to accelerate the consideration of their examination petition.

Meanwhile, in a pair of distinct challenges at the prices, deposited by another group of small businesses and a group of states, led by Oregon, the Court of International Commerce on May 28 judged that the two categories of rates for traffic prices and the reciprocal prices exceeded Trump's power under the IEEPA.

By a vote of 7-4, the United States Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit, which hears calls from the International Trade Court, confirmed this decision in a long opinion on August 29. Prices.

In a revision petition filed on September 3, the US Solicitor D. John Sauer Trump lawyer Trump before the Supreme Court told judges that the prices and trade negotiations that arise with all our business partners withdraw America from the precipitation of the disaster, the restoration of its respect and their status in the world, eliminating decades Commercial who stuck, decades and unfair soldiers and gutted commercial policies, decades and soldiers, inferior and asymmetrical policies, which stuck our manufacturing capacity and soldiers, lower and asymmetrical policies induce our business partners to invest billions of dollars in the American economy.

Small businesses have agreed that the Supreme Court should examine the decision of the federal circuits, but they have continued to insist that the prices are illegal for multiple reasons, the arguments of governments on the contrary are defective, and invalidate these prices will not deprive the president of the capacity to impose other prices and negotiate the Liciant Trade Agreements under the statutes that the Congress exerted other prices.

Oregon and the other states have echoed this feeling in their memory, telling the judges that although the federal circuit has obtained the law and although the petition was strewn with inaccuracies, hyperbola and quotes to elements apart from the summary judgment Registration of state respondents agree that this court should grant an accelerated examination.

Tuesday afternoon, the Supreme Court did exactly that. He asked the Trump administration to deposit his opening memory on September 19, with the Memoirs of Challengers to follow on October 20. The cases will be placed to play the first week of the argument session of November 2025, which begins on November 3.

