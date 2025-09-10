C Raja Mohan writes: XI, Putin and Transhumanism: Who wants to live forever?





The geopolitical significance of the Tianjin summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization and the Beijing military parade will be debated for a while. But a brief exchange between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese chief Xi Jinping could prove to be much more consecutive. Because he highlighted the fascinating idea of ​​transhumanism.

During a live broadcast of the parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the surrender of Japan during the Second World War, Putin and Xi heard of the possibility of prolonging the human life. Putin said: biotechnology is continuously developing. Human organs can be transplanted continuously. The longer you live, the younger you become and (you can) even reach immortality. XI replied: Some predict that in this century, humans can live at 150 years.

Later, Putin confirmed to journalists that he and Xi had thought about biotechnology. Modern means of improving health, medical means, even surgicals linked to the replacement of organs, allow humanity to hope that working life will continue differently from what it does today. Immortality has long been a quest for human beings. All mythologies record this temptation in different ways. But the objective is recognized as elusive and this mortality is part of life on earth. Immortality is certainly not at the corner of the street, despite significant progress in science and technology. But extending the lifespan at longer periods, according to the transhumanists, is at hand. The fact that two of the most rooted leaders in the worlds are interested in living longer is hardly surprising. Putin has been in power for a quarter of a century and, in current constitutional provisions, can remain president of Russia until 2036. XI, who took office as a supreme leader in Chinas in 2012, has already suppressed the limits of the term which forced her predecessors. The two leaders are convinced that they are men of destiny. So why not take advantage of science and technology to extend their lives and reign? While Russia and China are investing in anti-aging research, the largest flow of capital and brain in transhumanist technologies is still in Silicon Valley. If Putin and Xi are intrigued by the perspective of longer lives, the Valleys Tech Bros are obsessed with it. According to a Wall Street Journal report during the weekend, Silicon Valley pays billions of dollars in start-ups, research laboratories and non-profit organizations dedicated to longevity. Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel are among the most visible champions. Bezos supported Altos Labs, a biotechnology company seeking to reprogram the cells to reverse aging. Thiel has invested in several anti-aging companies and has long argued that death is a problem to solve. Musk, on the other hand, goes beyond anti-aging to the fusion of human cognition with the machines. His neural project is already experimenting with brain interfaces to help patients paralyzed to find the function; He insists that humanity must merge with AI to remain relevant. The billionaires of the valleys are not alone. Philosophers and scientists have built the intellectual scaffolding of transhumanism. Oxfords Nick Bostrom defined it as an effort to transform the human condition by the ethical application of science and technology. Its three pillars are the super-lagevity (radical extension of life), super-intelligence (cognitive improvement) and super well-being (elimination of suffering and the expansion of human capacity). Transhumanists believe that technological progress is at hand to free us from biological constraints. They consider aging, illness and even death not as a destiny, but as engineering challenges that can be resolved. The transhumanist program is based on rapid progress in the growing convergence of several scientific borders. One of them is genetic genius and the science of longevity. Tools like CRISPR have raised the hope of repairing defective DNA, delaying aging and rejuvenating organs. In neuroscience, interfaces of the brain machine as the neural imagine a direct communication between the brain and computers, the restoration of lost capacities and possibly the amplification of intelligence. Another border of this type. The parts of outsourcing of human thought to AI systems could radically expand reasoning and memory. The potential of the Crayonie and the Digital Consciousness to preserve bodies or download spirits in digital systems remains speculative, but is seriously debated in transhumanist circles. Cybernetic and increase tools such as prostheses, exoskeletons and bionic implants are already progressing quickly, blurring the line between humans and the machine. The soldiers, not surprisingly, are among the most interested in building super-soldiers. The social consequences of longevity research could be deep. The slowdown in aging and the extension of healthy life could transform societies, producing older but more active populations. With birth rates collapse in a large part of the world, such development could provide a response to demographic decline. Instead of shrinking labor and social protection costs in a spiral, societies could see citizens engaged in a productive manner in their second century. These technologies also make it possible to imagine travel in deep space and colonization of other celestial bodies. But transhumanist technologies are also likely to deepen inequalities. Access to the extension of radical life or cognitive improvement will not be universal. In societies already marked by disparities in wealth and power, the prospect of a biologically privileged elite literally living longer and thinking more quickly will raise clear political and ethical issues. Worse still, the deployment of these technologies could lead to technological dystopia with its temptations for babies of creators and eugenics. Religious traditions condemn the ambition to play God. Immortality by technology seems to be making fun of the doctrines that locate eternal life in divine grace. Concepts such as download of mind unload the idea of ​​the human soul. By promising the perfection of engineering, transhumanism risks eroding what makes us human: our vulnerability, our limits, even our mortality. For criticism, movement is a secular parody of religion, offering salvation without transcendence. Beyond that, posthumanism is a more radical current which rejects the hypothesis of human exceptionalism. Posthumanists argue to dissolve the boundaries between humans, animals, machines and the environment. Where transhumanism seeks to perfect humanity, posthumanism imagines a future beyond. Putin and Xi are unlikely to live at 150, not to mention the reach of immortality. History suggests that political mortality is more difficult to prevent that biological. Political change can interrupt the biological extensions that new technologies promise. The Tsar Putin and the Emperor Xi cannot forever delay their dates in the sky with Peter the Great and Karl Marx. Their destiny could be sealed long before science catches up with their ambitions. But these technologies and debates are there to stay. Even more consecutive is the emerging debate on what it means to be human. India spiritual and philosophical traditions are well equipped to engage in these ethical questions. To be effective, however, India must invest much more in emerging technologies that underlie the business of transhumanism. The objective cannot extend the life of our political class or super-rich class, but to deploy them for a collective property at home and contribute to the global regulations of their use in complete safety and ethical. The writer is editor -in -chief on international affairs for the Indian Express

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/c-raja-mohan-writes-xi-putin-and-transhumanism-who-wants-to-live-forever-10240298/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos