Unpacking “Boris files”: did taxpayers finance the private offers from the former Boris Johnson PM? | News

Last update: September 10, 2025, 11:29 am

Boris files are a cache of disclosed documents from the Private Office of Johnsons after his post as Prime Minister, revealing lobbying efforts, commercial offers and possible misuse of public funds

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo ap)

A major leak of more than 1,800 documents, now nicknamed Boris' files, brought former British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons and post-professional activities under a meticulous examination. The files exhibit lobbying efforts, commercial companies, unconcluded meetings and the alleged abusive use of public funds, which caused calls for official surveys and a suspension of its allocation funded by the public.

The revelations arise from a mine of email, letters, contracts, calculation sheets and commercial files obtained by Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDOS), a non-profit organization based in the United States which has disclosed and hacked materials. The files have been made available to The guardianwhich remains the only confirmed point of sale to have examined the full data set.

Although the precise origin of the flight is unknown, the documents would extend from the resignation of Johnsons in September 2022 to July 2024, with equipment dating from its mandate at 10 Downing Street. Despite its relatively small size, approximately 2 GB, the data set triggered a general political and public examination.

What are the Boris files and where do they come from?

The term Boris file “refers to the disclosed content of the Office de Johnsons Private Office by Boris Johnson, a limited company that he created after leaving Downing Street. These documents include internal emails, invoices, commercial contracts and certain meeting files.

According to DDOS, the data was downloaded from its servers earlier this year, although the organization said it did not know the exact origin of the leak.

Above all, access to Boris files is not open to the general public. DDOS restricts his more sensitive leaks, including this, to journalists and accredited researchers. THE Tutor is currently the only confirmed media for examining the full data set.

What are the files on Boris Johnsons' commercial transactions say?

According to The guards Reports, disclosed documents suggest that Boris Johnson capitalized on the connections established during his Prime Minister to advance personal companies. One of the most important disclosure concerns his lobbying efforts on behalf of Better Earth, a consulting company he copies.

In February 2024, Johnson met the Minister of Saudi Commerce, Majid Al-Qasabi, in a club of exclusive members in London. The meeting would have served as a prelude to direct land to the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The documents show that Johnson wrote a letter to the crown prince shortly after the meeting, offering better land services to support the energy transition and Saudi carbon reduction objectives. He cited his role in the organization of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in 2021 and described himself as deeply committed to the reduction of carbon. “”

Better Earth, a council which would have been founded by a mining Canadian financier, includes among its shareholders, two former conservative ministers and Charlotte Owen, a former assistant raised by Johnson in the Chamber of Lords.

Johnsons Meeting with Venezuelan President

Another major disclosure implies a meeting of 45 -minute Johnsons with Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro in February 2024. He was accompanied by the Highty Fund manager Maarten Petermann. In particular, Petermanns's company, Merlyn Advisors, had signed a contract with Johnson in September 2023, months before the meeting.

Although Johnson has publicly said that he had not been paid for interaction, disclosed documents would have shown that he had received 240,000 from Petermann shortly after the meeting.

This has fueled speculation on the question of whether Johnson may have been paid for the meeting and, in the affirmative, if this contravenes lobbying rules which prohibit former ministers from using their political ties for a private financial gain.

How much did Johnson have won in public speaking?

The files also provide detailed information on the extent of the Boris Johnsons Post-Prémiership's speech career. Between October 2022 and May 2024, Johnson would have given 34 speeches paid, winning around 5.1 million. These commitments were often accompanied by trips and advantages of high -end accommodation, including first -class flights and stays at the five -star hotel for Johnson and its staff.

These events were organized by the office of Boris Johnson, which also managed its other commercial partnerships, including collaborations with media like The Daily Mail And GB News.

Although public speaking is not prohibited for former prime ministers, it is subject to restrictions designed to prevent conflicts of interest, especially if the public includes governments or foreign organizations with previous links with the British government during the mandate of speakers.

Public service expenses

The allocation of public service costs (PDCA) is a subsidy from the British government introduced in 1991 to help former prime ministers to exercise public tasks after leaving their functions. It was created following concerns concerning the financial burden against Margaret Thatcher after his resignation. The program allows former PMS to claim up to 115,000 per year for staff wages and administrative costs, but not for private commercial activities.

The private office of Johnsons would have claimed 182,000 as part of the PDCA program since it left office. An office source from the confirmed firm to The guardian That this money was used to pay salaries of three full -time staff in their private office.

However, the files suggest that these staff members have been actively involved in the private commercial transactions of Johnsons, in particular the coordination of the speeches and the management of the consultation of the consultation.

The revelation aroused concerns about whether taxpayers money intended for the public service rather supported private profit -oriented activities.

Have files revealed violations of COVVI-19 locking rules?

Boris files also revisit Johnsons driving during the COVVI-19 pandemic. In addition to previously known incidents, such as the birthday collection for which he was sentenced to a fine, new entries suggest other violations of the rules.

A document refers to a private dinner held on November 6, 2020, at 10, Downing Street for David Brownlow, a conservative peer that had contributed 58,000 to the renovation of the official Johnsons apartment, including a gold wallpaper worth more than 2,000 years. This dinner occurred one day after the United Kingdom entered its second national locking.

Another entry in June 2020 describes a private appointment “involving Johnson, his fiancé Carrie Symonds (now his wife), a vibratory music therapist, the mother of therapists and a journalist. The five gathered at the Downing Street residence despite locking restrictions prohibiting such social interactions at the time.

Has there been unsuccessful concerns?

The files reveal that, while he was still as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson held an unregistered meeting with the billionaire technological entrepreneur Peter Thiel, founder of the American Palantant data analysis company. The meeting occurred a few months before Palanter obtained a government contract to manage the data of the National Health Service (NHS).

Although there is no confirmed link between the meeting and the sentence of the contract, the lack of official files or disclosure on the meeting has raised transparency problems, in particular given the controversial role of Thiels companies in the management of sensitive public data.

How did the British political establishment react?

The leak led to intermediate requests for investigations and an immediate suspension of access to the PDCA Johnsons. Surveillance of governments' ethics. The guardian that he examines the revelations. A spokesman told the newspaper that the committee had already found Johnson in violation of the rules previously and would continue to investigate any other non-compliance.

Higher politicians through the parties demanded an action. Liberal Democrat deputy Sarah Olney called shocking allegations “and urged the government to suspend public funding from Johnsons while waiting for a complete and appropriate investigation”. The work deputies Margaret Hodge and Joe Powell echo these concerns, with Hodge warning that Johnson seemed to act with total impunity “, and Powell noting that public subsidies should not be a subsidy for the commercial interests of individuals”.

What happens next?

Boris's flight has rekindled a debate on the ethical limits which should apply to former office holders, in particular those who quickly pass from the public service to the lucrative roles of the private sector. It has also intensified a meticulous examination on the use of public funds and if the current monitoring mechanisms are sufficient.

Johnson, for his part, denied any reprehensible act. In a declaration sent by e-mail to The guardian After his initial report, he said: the PDCA was fully used in accordance with the rules. “He also criticized the newspapers reported, saying that he should change his name to Pravda”, a reference to the former newspaper of the Soviet State, often invoked to accuse a media of partiality or propaganda.

Karishma Jain Karishma Jain, editor -in -chief of News18.com, writes and modifies elements of opinion on a variety of subjects, including Indian policy and politics, culture and arts, technology and social change. Follow it @Kar …Learn more Karishma Jain, editor -in -chief of News18.com, writes and modifies elements of opinion on a variety of subjects, including Indian policy and politics, culture and arts, technology and social change. Follow it @Kar … Learn more

Posted for the first time: September 10, 2025, 11:27

News explanators Unpacking “Boris files”: did taxpayers finance the private offers from the former Boris Johnson PM?

Warning: Comments reflect user views, not the news 18. Please keep respectful and constructive discussions. Abusive, defamatory or illegal comments will be deleted. News18 can deactivate any comments at its discretion. By publishing, you accept our conditions of use and our privacy policy.

Learn more