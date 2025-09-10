



Donald Trump called on the European Union (EU) to strike China and India with prices up to 100% to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

The American president made the request at a meeting between the United States and EU officials on Tuesday to discuss options to increase economic pressure on Russia, a familiar source said with BBC discussions.

Trump, who has already undertaken to end the conflict on the “first day” to become president, has trouble negotiating a peace agreement between Moscow and kyiv and as strikes from Russia on Ukraine.

In addition, Trump told journalists on Tuesday that he planned to speak to Putin this week or early next week.

China and India are major Russian oil buyers, which helps keep the country's economy and war.

Last month, the United States imposed a 50% rate on India goods, which included a 25% penalty for its transactions with Russia.

Although the EU has declared that it would end its dependence on Russian energy, around 19% of its imports of natural gas still come from there.

If the EU imposed prices on China and India, it would mark a change in its approach to try to isolate Russia with sanctions rather than samples.

Trump's request to the EU, reported for the first time by the Financial Times, follows the remarks of the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, who said Washington was ready to increase economic pressure but needed stronger European support

The main building of the Ukrainian government in kyiv was struck by a Russian missile during the weekend – in an attack considered symbolic and a major increase in the aggression by the Kremlin.

Strikes across the country have marked the heaviest air bombing in Ukraine since the start of the war. Ukraine said Russian forces used at least 810 drones and 13 missiles.

On Tuesday, more than 20 civilians were killed by a Russian slippery bomb in the Eastern region of Donbas, when they made a line to recover their pensions.

Trump said he was “not satisfied with the whole situation” and threatened more severe sanctions against the Kremlin.

The American president previously promised more severe measures against Russia, but has taken no action despite the fact that Putin ignored his deadlines and his threats of sanctions.

A highly anticipated summit between the leaders of Alaska last month ended without a peace agreement.

Trump also said on Tuesday that the United States and India “continued negotiations to fight against trade barriers” between the two countries.

He plans to speak to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks and expects a “successful conclusion” to their commercial talks, he wrote on social networks.

In response, Modi has echoed Trump's optimism according to which the talks have succeeded and said that the two countries were “close friends and natural partners”.

“Our teams are working to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I also look forward to talking with President Trump,” he added.

Trump's comments were considered by some as the last sign of reconciliation between Washington and Delhi, after a collapse of their commercial negotiations.

Last week, Trump highlighted the “special relationship” between India and the United States, saying “that there is nothing to fear. We just have times.”

