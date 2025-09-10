Why does Donald Trump take shots at Tom Hanks?





Posted on 09/09/2025

Donald Trump started against the Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, referring to the beloved artist as destructive and awake.

This follows the cancellation reported by the Washington Post of a award ceremony by the American Military Academy (or West Point) last week.

Hanks, which has a long history of defense of veterans, was supposed to receive the Sylvanus Thayer 2025 prize on September 25 for its service and its achievements in the national interest.

Tom Hanks did more for the positive representation of the American service member, more for the care of the American veteran, their caregivers and their families, and more for the American space program and all the branches of the government than many other Americans, said the chairman of the association's board of directors, Robert McDonald, in a June press release concerning the price.

The colonel of the retired army Mark Bieger, president and chief executive officer of the association, shared that the cancellation would allow the institution to continue to focus on his main mission to prepare the cadets to direct, fight and win as officers in the most deadly force of the worlds, the American army.

No other development was provided on how the cancellation of the award ceremony for one of the most decorated actors in the USS and the emphasis on its main mission are in any way connected.

Trump has now celebrated the Snob, writing on Truth Social: our Great West Point (becoming bigger!) Intelligently canceled the award ceremony for actor Tom Hanks. We do not need destructive and awakened recipients receive our American prices darling !!! Hopefully the Oscars and other false rewards will examine their standards and practices in the name of equity and justice. Look at their increase in dead notes! “”

West Point has become a focal point of white houses, the crusade continued to purge the nation of everything woke up. Indeed, the Trump administration continued to push to eliminate government diversity programs, and earlier this year, West Point has dissolved several cadet clubs centered on ethnicity, sex, race and sexuality.

In March, Trump signed a decree entitled Restoration of Truth and Reason to American History, which accused the Smithsonian of facing the influence of a division ideology and centered on the breed and called it to remove an incorrect ideology of its museums.

Last month, we also pointed out how Trump had unveiled the list of stars who will be honored during the honors of the 48th Kennedy Center later this year. They include Kiss rockers, actor Rocky Sylvester Stallon and I will survive the singer Gloria Gaynor. Trump said he refused many candidates for the list of honors because of their policy: they were too awake. “”

It has been reported that Tom Cruise refused the life of life.

The Sylvanus Thayer recipient was former president Barack Obama.

As for Hanks, he has already been enthroned as an honorary member of the US Armys Ranger Hall of Fame and, in 2016, the actor received the presidential medal of freedom.

