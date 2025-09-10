The dream car that Sri Mulyani wants to buy after his retirement from the Minister of Finance









Jakarta – Sri Mlyani was reworked his post as Minister of Finance of the Red and White Cabinet. Sri Mulyani revealed once the first brand and type of car to buy after retiring from the post of minister. The Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani was removed from his position and replaced by Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa Which Previously, president of the Council of Commissioners of the Deposit Agency (LPS) since 2020. Scroll to continue with content Sri Mulyani's dream car after retiring from the minister's photo position: Andhika Akbarayansyah The inauguration of Purbaya as a new Minister of Finance was carried out directly by President Prabowo suffered at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday (8/9/2025) yesterday afternoon. The inauguration of Purbaya was also accompanied by the inauguration of the Minister of Protection of Indonesian Migrants, the Minister of Cooperatives, the Minister of Hajj and Omra, and Vice-Minister of Hajj and Omra. Back in Sri Mulyani, the figure of the woman who had been Minister of Finance at the time of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko Widodo had revealed the vehicle she wanted to buy after being no longer minister. This desire was transmitted by Sri Mulyani during the visit of the Toyota-Astra Motor Booth to the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (Giias) 2019, Ice, BSD, in Tangerang (24/7/2019). Sri Mlyani admitted that he would buy Toyota Prius Phev after he was no longer a state official. “It's good, if I retire, the minister gets up (Prius Hybrid). Cool, it's my car after having become minister,” said Sri. At that time, the PRIUS rechargeable hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) has become one of the new Toyota models presented to the 2019 GIAs. Prius Phev has cruising power in electric vehicle mode (EV) up to 68.2 km. This car is also equipped with a fast charger device and requires only 100 V AC charger (6A) to increase the comfort level because the electricity load of this car does not require the installation of special circuits. TOYOTA PRIUS PHEV latest generation photo: Doc. Toyota Sri Mlyani, when he delivered a speech during the international seminar entitled “ Indonesia Automotive Industry Readiness to-to-Revers Industry 4.0 '', said that the Toyota Prius hybrid has become its mounts while living in the country of Uncle Sam. “In the past 6 years in the United States, I have used Prius Hybrid,” said SRI. For more information, Sri Mlyani has been Minister of Finance since 2016, the era of President Joko Widowo. Sri Mulyani was also the Minister of Finance in the era of the Administration of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono for the period 2005-2010. (take / get out of)

