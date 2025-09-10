“ India and the United States are close friends '': PM Modi responds to Trump's position as a 100% price threat – US News

Unlike his diatribes of his superior assistant Peter Navarro on India, American president Donald Trump adopted a very different choice of words to approach where the Indian-American links are. Tuesday (US Time), he revealed via his social media platform that negotiations on the commercial front were still in India despite his previous claims that the South Asian nation and Russia had been “lost” against China.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping in China and Russian President Vladimir Putin presented a single stand at the Tianjin SCO 2025 top only weeks ago. Social media was flooded with shots of illustrated interactions of the improbable trio in China.

Shortly after this international rally, the Russian chief returned to the country for a military parade, the North Korean leader Kim Jong one also joining the conversations this time. Trump, on the other hand, pushed a scathing social position of truth, accusing the deadly trio of “conspiracy” against the United States.

Trump to meet Modi soon

In the midst of all these worldly exchanges and its ongoing debates on world diplomacy, the United States continued to do so against India for its purchase of Russian oil in the middle of the country's war in Ukraine. In a major change, Donald Trump announced just hours ago that he soon provided for a meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

“I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks,” he shared via Truth Social. “I am sure that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 09.09.25 05:31 PM HNE pic.twitter.com/tzwkzrj8u7 – Fan Donald J. Trump publishes from Truth Social (@trumpdailyposts) September 9, 2025

Trump's latest words on Modi Écho what he said last Friday. At the time, he insisted that he and the Indian chief would still remain friends even if he did not like what he was doing at this special moment. “Chef Maga also said that the two countries” have a particular friendship “and there was nothing to fear because they” just have moments on occasion “.

PM Modi answers

Calling India and the United States “close friends and natural partners”, the head of India responded to Trump's message on X early Wednesday morning (IST). “I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to the unlimited unlimited potential of the India-US partnership.”

Modi stressed that the two teams have undertaken to conclude commercial discussions as soon as possible. He also put forward that he also impatiently awaited his talks with Trump, because they will “work together to obtain a brighter and more prosperous future for our people”.

India and the United States are close friends and natural partners. I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlocking the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams work to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I also look forward to pic.twitter.com/3k9hljxwcl – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2025

Has US trade in India still complicated with an additional threat of 100%prices? What we know

With a trade agreement stuck in the middle, India was finally struck by “secondary sanctions” in August, which led to the most serious price reaching 50% of the samples from the Indian products that arrive at us. The White House and other senior civil servants have repeatedly led that additional tasks were a measured response to New Delhi's refusal to drop Russian oil purchases.

In addition to the existing narcotic samples, a new report published on Tuesday presented another imminent threat of even higher prices on India. This time, China was also dragged into the mixture. Although India has been struck by additional prices on its links with Russia despite the invasion of Ukraine, China is in fact the largest fuel buyer.

The American US Secretary of the State, Marco Rubio, had previously specified that China had been spared when India is not so much because the taxation of higher samples in Beijing was going to go into a drastic increase in world oil prices.

“Now, if you look at the oil that goes to China and are refined, this is then sold in Europe,” he told Fox Business last month. “Europe also buy natural gas. There are countries trying to wean, but there are more Europe to do with regard to their own sanctions. ”

Despite China's initial relief, this week's report by the Financial Times said that President Trump had pushed EU officials to slap China and India with expensive prices up to 100%. According to an American official and an EU diplomat, speaking in terms of anonymity, the last decision of the American leader is another measure to strategically exercise the pressure on Russia to put an end to his war in Ukraine.

According to the Intel of official sources, Trump transmitted his message to the sending of EU sanctions, David O'Sullivan, and others via a conference call. The DelegatiSpatedn International is present in Washington at the moment to assess the negotiations of the sanctions. The United States has also expressed that it would hit countries with similar prices if the European Union was doing, according to the diplomat.

The announcement by Donald Trump of an upcoming interaction with Narendra Modi intervenes one day after an analysis of Bloomberg of data from the US Treasury Department determined that India had relaxed on its purchase of American treasury bills. The changing figures indicated a drop of $ 235.3 billion in May to $ 227.4 billion in June.