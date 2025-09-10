







Of the more than two dozen foreign leaders invited to Xi Jinpings Massive Military Parade in Beijing last week, nobody raised a larger diplomatic boon than Kim Jong Un.

The Reclus North Korean leader seized the world projectors with a large-scale start in multilateral diplomacy, shoulder in the shoulder with Xi and Russias Vladimir Putin in a provocative demonstration in the West that he enjoys the support of the two most powerful autocrats and a central role in the alternative World Order they shape.

On the sidelines, Kim underlined his link with Putin, who promised never to forget the sacrifices of the North Korean troops which are fighting for Russia against Ukraine. He also held his first summit with XI in six years, restoring links with a longtime boss tense by Pyongyangs increasing a military alliance with Moscow.

To crown him, Kim was organized by XI for tea and a banquet at his residence in Zhongnanhai, the complex of leaders closed in the heart of Chinese political power. This privilege was not granted to any of the 26 other foreign guests during the parade, with the exception of Putin.

For a young chef who had long been treated as a junior partner by Beijing and Moscow, high treatment was a resounding propaganda coup.

However, his most consecutive victory was perhaps not what was staged for the cameras, but what was not said.

For the first time, the official readings of the X-Kim summit do not mention the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula to a strip of the language of the five summits they held between 2018 and 2019.

Analysts say that omission could point out that Kim has assured what he has long sought: the tacit acceptance of North Korea in North Korea as a nuclear energy.

This would mark an astonishing tour for Beijing, which had long defended the objective of a denuclearized Korean peninsula, even though Pyongyang accelerated its illegal nuclear and missile programs on Kim.

With the objective of denuclearization now officially removed from the official reading of Reunion Xi-Kim, an important change in long-term long-term policy is confirmed, said Tong Zhao, a main researcher in the Endowment for International Peace.

Contrecue but significantly, the most powerful ally of North Korea abandoned the pursuit of a Nuclear -free Korean peninsula.

Enhanced by his trip to Beijing, Kim looked at a test of the new rocket engine with high content in North Korea on Monday, which, according to the state media, would be used to supply the new intercontinental ballistic missiles of Pyongyangs, the Hwasong-20.

North Korea has been justified to continue to keep its nuclear power, said Lim eul-Chul, a professor at the Kyungnam Institute of Universities for Extreme Eastern studies in Seoul, noting that the two leaders have committed to strengthening relations, regardless of how the international situation changes.

Yang Moo-Jin, professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said that Kim was the largest winner of the Beijing Victory Day.

Kims' international status has been considerably high, he said, adding that links with China by economic cooperation could be exploited in (future) negotiations with the United States.

US President Donald Trump reported his desire to diplomatically re-engage with Kim, despite the collapse of his first period attempt to conclude a denuclearization agreement with the North Korean leader.

But the American president is already assaulted by a multitude of headache of foreign policy: his attempt to end the Russian war against Ukraine becomes nowhere, and the unprecedented Israels on Hamas officials in Qatar, an American ally, brought another blow to its international credibility.

As an ally in North Korea and the economic rescue buoy, China has long been at the heart of global efforts to curb Pyongyang nuclear ambitions sometimes working in tandem with the United States. Beijing played an instrumental role in bringing it the Kim regime to the negotiating table and, at several times, voted in favor of the United Nations sanctions.

But as American-Chinese relations have deteriorated in the midst of the intensification of strategic rivalry, Beijing reduced its cooperation on the reduction of nuclear ambitions in North Korea. Has Russia also have another ardent defender of nuclear non-proliferation since its invasion of Ukraine.

In 2022, China and Russia jointly opposed a resolution led by the United States to the United Nations Security Council which requested additional sanctions on the launches of renewed ballistic missiles in the North.

The last time China reaffirmed its commitment to a nuclear -free Korean peninsula, it was at a trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea in 2024. He made a puffy response from Pyongyang, which denounced the joint declaration as a serious political provocation and a violation of its sovereignty.

Since then, Beijing has refrained from reference to this objective in its official declarations or documents, noted Zhao.

Meanwhile, Russia’s growing military links with North Korea stage the signing of a mutual defense treaty last year has feared that, in exchange for weapons and troops, Putin could help Pyongyang improve her missile technology and nuclear weapon delivery systems.

In public, Russian officials got closer to the open approval of the North Korea nuclear program. Last September, Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov declared The fact that Moscow considered the denuclearization of North Korea as a closed problem, claiming that it understood the Pyongyangs which supported themselves by nuclear weapons as the basis of its defense. In July, Lavrov went further, saying that Russia respects the nuclear ambitions of North Korea.

Although Beijing did not go to Moscow, its silent abandonment of the objective of denuclearization marks a subtle but consequent quarter which could open the door to the bonds of North China, or even to strengthen the momentum for trilateral cooperation with Russia, said Zhao.

Despite their unprecedented joint appearance at the top of the celestial peace door during the military parade, XI, Putin and Kim would have summoned a trilateral summit on the fringes.

Wu Qiang, an independent political analyst in Beijing, said that the acceptance of nuclear status in North Korea may well be part of the vision of Xi and Poutines for a world order which is no longer dominated by the United States and its allies.

At the very least, the Chinese indulgence of Pyongyang and the nuclear threat it poses for security in Asia-Pacific suggest that such a disturbance is considered to be used for the strategic interests of Chinas. As long as the Sallure of the existing order aligns with its objectives, Beijing can be prepared to protect it, he said.

This marks a striking contrast with less than ten years ago, when China and Russia voted with the United States to the United Nations Security Council to strengthen sanctions against North Korea in 2016 and 2017.

In fact, in 2015, it was South Korea that President Park Geun-Hye is not Kim Jong one who was standing next to Xi and Putin on Tiananmen Rostrum to review the military parade marking 70 years since the end of the Second World War.

Some experts have warned that the public omission of denuclearization by XI and Kim may not constitute a change in the official position of China.

Shuxian Luo, assistant professor of Asian studies at the University of Hawaii, said that the usual call for denuclearization was abandoned at the summit, Beijing has little likely to have abandoned this position in private discussions with North Korean officials, taking into account his long-standing concern about a dominant nuclear effect in East Asia.

Beijing has long considered Pyongyang as a strategic asset and destabilizing responsibility.

While North Korea served as a geopolitical stamp against the United States and its allies in East Asia, its pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles has undermined regional security and gave Washington a justification to extend its military presence on the step of the Porte de Chinas. It is also likely to trigger a chain reaction, causing other regional powers such as South Korea and Japan to develop their own nuclear arsenals, especially in doubts about the reliability of the US nuclear umbrella under Trump.

Already, South Korea is faced with growing home calls for a long -term safety solution potentially including a means of nuclear nuclear deterrence, said Zhao. Although unlikely under the current progressive government, the overall probability of such development has increased, he added.

The tacit acceptance of China of nuclear status of North Korea may also have been influenced by the signals of senior officials of the Trump administration expressing tolerance to allied nuclear proliferation, as well as by the concerns of Beijing concerning Aukus a program through which the United States and the United Kingdom will help Australia build nuclear submarines, said Zhao. China has described Aukus as a step towards the transfer of nuclear weapons materials.

By interpreting these actions as proof that Washington is moving away from a position of non-proliferation in principle, Beijing can thus feel justified to prioritize its geopolitical interests on global non-proliferation standards, Zhao said. This sends a disturbing signal that could embrace other potential nuclear states to exploit a high power rivalry for their own proliferation ambitions.