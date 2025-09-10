The British newspaper The guardian Published since Monday, September 8, a dear to the subject of “Boris Files” since Monday, September 8,. Either an investigation, in several flights, around the leak of documents from the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, some of which indicate potential Dintrts conflicts.

According to the British daily, which would be the only Mdia having had these documents, the “Boris Files” are a mine of data from lactual Boris Johnson office which lights its commercial intruds since he left Downing Street in September 2022. The daily explains that he had knowledge of the files via Distributed Denial of Secrets, “a non-profit organization records in the United States and pirates “.

A company subsidizes

In total, some 1,820 documents would have fled. “A small leak,” admits the newspaper. However, it sagits emails, letters, invoices, speeches or even commercial contracts which rose, among other things, how Lancien Director Conservative uses the relations that he forges as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to take advantage of public daides and contacts while he was stationed to “facilitate” his enrichment and make lobbying. And The guardian To point out that Lancien Prime Minister “seems to do so by Lintermdiaire from his private office, which is subsiden by the public”. The files “light up the internal functioning of a company subsidized by Letat (call The Office of Boris Johnson Limited) that Boris Johnson has created his Sig of Prime Minister,” Tutor in a second article.

Read also: United Kingdom: Keir Starmer risk stratie to counter the right lextrme ride

In the United Kingdom, when a Prime Minister ended his mandate at 10 Downing Street, he can bn a annual envelope that can sleep up to 115,000 pounds Sterling (just over 132,000 euros) to finance his cabinet and in particular the salaries of his employs. This subsidy, known as “Allowance for public service costs“(PDCA), therefore serves supporting the operating costs of ancient Prime Minister.” It is not intended to be used for private or commercial activities, “recalls the Guardian. According to official data vifted by The Guardian, Lancien Prime Minister would have RCLAM 182,000 (210,000 euros) of payments with this allowance since it has left the government. In other words, this subsidy should not be used if Cabinet of the Lancien Prime Minister Opre other activities than that of his Dancian Representation Head of Government, that is to say public and non -private obligations.

International Confresses and Lobbying

However, Daprs the documents that fled, Boris Johnson's office, cens having limits, has played a rle “in the management of its commercial activities. These include contracts with the British tablod Daily Mailet I coach the GB News media “, prcise the Tutor. RVLS documents thus suggest that October 2022 and May 2024, the Socit of Boris Johnson was paid approximately 5.1 million pounds sterling for 34 speeches, without counting “the gnreuse depents to cover the first class flights and the stresses in five canvases for him and his staff”. If many former British prime ministers pushed confidence careers, this leak of documents asks questions about a possible “”confusion of borders “, examples Tutor.

Read also: “We must be over this bitterness post Brexit”: lex-ambassador's lappel of the United Kingdom in France

In addition to these rmunrations, a third article Tutor Published this Tuesday, September 9, indicates that Boris Johnson has secretly put pressure on the United Arab mirats to meet the request for a private business which was washed as a facilitator and principal advisor, when he had met many miraties authorities during his passage Downing Street. Other documents, from the flight, also showed that Boris Johnson “put pressure on a senior Saudi official who had met during his mandate.” He asked her to “have Prince Mohammed Ben Salmane for a company who is Coprside an offer,” added the British newspaper.

It is not unusual or contrary to any regulator that the former prime ministers roam the world to say RMUNRS speeches, but there are restrictions on the commercial activities that they may undertake after having left the government, recalls the newspaper. In particular, there are lobbying prohibitions for developmental contacts during their mandate in traffic governments and commercial organizations. For the hour, Boris Johnson was not awarded to the allations of the British newspaper.