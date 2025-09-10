Politics
Sri Mulyani's position ended, this figure was not moved as the longest Minister of Finance
Kompas.com – President PRABOWO suffered officially the red and white cabinet on Monday (9/9/2025) afternoon. During the reshuffle, six posts of minister changed, including the strategic seat of the Minister of Finance.
Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who has long headed the Ministry of Finance, has been replaced by Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa. The Purbaya name is not a new figure in the circle of national economic policy. He is known as a main economist with a long assessment, both in the government and the financial sector.
Before entering the cabinet, Purbaya has been president of the Council of the Commissioners of the couple Insurance Corporation (LPS) since September 2020. The appointment was based on the presidential decree of the Republic of Indonesia number 58 / m.
Meanwhile, the change of Sri Mulyani was linked to the question of resignation. However, the Minister of State Secretariat, Prasetyo Hadi, stressed that the change was purely part of the reshuffle, and not because of resignation or withdrawal.
Read also: where there is Luhut, there is purbaya
The longest minister of record finance
The name Sri Mulyani Indrawati is synonymous with the post of Minister of Finance. The woman born in Bandar Lampung first trusted to lead the Ministry of Finance at the time of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) for the period 2005-2010.
After leaving the Minister of Finance and as Director of the World Bank, Sri Mulyani returned to the cabinet at the time of President Joko Widodo in 2016.
He continued to survive until the end of the reign of Jokowi in 2024, and even again to trust President Prabowo suffered for the same position.
If it is totalized, Sri Mulyani has been the state treasurer for 13 years, crossing the era of the three measures of the president. However, his file has not exceeded Ali Wardhana, the longest finance minister in Indonesian history.
Ali Wardhana held the post of Minister of Finance from 1968 to 1983, or for 15 consecutive years under the administration of President Soeharto.
Read also: The Minister of Finance Purbaya reveals the Prabowo Code on the death of the State Revenue Agency
After having resigned from the Minister of Finance, he was still as Minister for the Coordination of Economic, Financial, Industry and Development Supervision until 1988.
Born in Solo on May 6, 1928, Ali Wardhana took economic studies at the University of Indonesia and continued his doctoral studies at the University of California in Berkeley, in the United States. He became known as part of the technocratic group nicknamed “Mafia Berkeley”.
As Minister of Finance, Ali Wardhana has left an important path in the history of the Indonesian economy. He managed to reduce inflation which had reached 650% to around 20%, implemented a balanced budgetary policy and carried out the Rubiine's devaluation in 1977 and 1978.
In addition, he also reorganized the import system and took firm measures in the fight against smuggling practices. His work made him one of the main architects of the economic stabilization of Indonesia during the era of the new order.
Read also: The indef economist reveals the reasons for Prabowo Choose Purbaya becoming Menkeu
