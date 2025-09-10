Trump says that India-US trade discussions are continuing while Modi expresses his eagerness for the discussion

Reporting a thaw in the bilateral cold between India and the United States, President Donald Trump said that he feels that there will be “no difficulty” for the two countries to conclude a successful conclusion in trade negotiations, and he is looking forward to speaking with his “very good friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks.

Mr. Modi reacted warmly to Mr. Trumps, a positive assessment of commercial discussions between the two countries, expressing the confidence that the negotiations in progress pave the way to the unlockering of the unlimited potential of the partnership between them.

In an article on Truth Social on Tuesday, September 9, 2025), the American president said that he was “happy to announce that India and the United States are pursuing negotiations to combat trade barriers between our two nations”.

“I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. I am sure that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries!

Mr. Modi replied on X, saying that India and the United States are close friends and natural partners, adding that the two countries are trying to conclude trade discussions as soon as possible.

He said I was also looking forward to talking to President Trump. We will work together to get a better and more prosperous future for our two people.

This is the second time in recent days that Mr. Trump has been talking about his links with India and mixed him with his praise from Mr. Modi, who reacted positively to his comments.

Defrost relationships

Mr. Trumps' comments report an important thaw in bilateral relations while the links between the two countries have been relaxing under the worst phase in more than two decades in the midst of tensions on the prices and purchases of Delhis of Russian oil.

Trump doubled the prices on Indian goods at 50%, including an additional line of 25% for the purchase of the purchase of the Russian crude by India.

India described American action as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”.

After months of critical rhetoric against India, Trump had declared last week that India and the United States had a special relationship and that there is nothing to fear because the two countries “just have times.

“I will always do it. I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister. He is great. I will always be a friend, but I don't like what he is doing at this special moment,” Trump said in the oval office on Friday.

“But India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear. We just have times on occasion,” said Trump with a smile.

Responding to the comments, Mr. Modi said on Saturday that he deeply appreciated Trump's positive assessment of India-US relations.

Appreciate and deeply reverses President Trump's feelings and the positive assessment of our links, “said Modi.

“India and the United States have a very positive and advanced complete and global strategic partnership,” he said.

Trump also said he was very disappointed “that India would buy Russia as much oil.

… I was very disappointed that India buys as much oil from Russia, and I told them that. We put a very large price on India, 50% price, a very high price. I get along very well with Modi, it is great. He was here a few months ago, he said in response to a question about his social media post that the United States lost India and Russia against China.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India maintains that its energy purchase is motivated by the national interest and market dynamics.

India turned to the purchase of Russian oil sold after the Western countries imposed sanctions in Moscow and avoided its supplies on its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.