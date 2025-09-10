



The spishy Focus of Jeffrey Epsteins 50th Birthday Book published by legislators on Monday was an obscene drawing apparently signed by Donald Trump. But Trumps Cameo in another part of the book has also provided fodder to the Democrats and other criticisms of the president.

The entry, included in a volume linked in 2003, was made by Joel Pashcow, the former president of a real estate company in New York and member of Mar-A-Lago, Trumps Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. He shows a photograph of Pashcow at the complex with Epstein, another man and a woman whose face is red. Pashcow holds an oversized check that seems to have been tampered with, with a signature of DJ Trump apparently bogus.

A handwritten note under the photo, which was taken in the 1990s, joked saying that Epstein showed early talents with women + women and had sold a woman fully depreciated to Trump for $ 22,500.

The woman, whose name is also reduced in the files published by the Chamber's supervisory committee, was then a European worldly in her twenties, according to two people familiar with the original photo. She was briefly out with Epstein and Trump at that time, according to legal transcriptions and a person close to Epstein. The entry of the birthday book seems to be a reference to the competition between the two men for the affections of the woman.

The nature of the relationship of women with Epstein is troubled. The New York Times does not name it because it may have been one of its victims.

A woman lawyer said she knew Epstein on a professional basis when she was a student but broke with him in 1997. She knew nothing about the letter or her derogatory content, added the lawyer.

The chamber's surveillance committee, which had assigned the domain, made public entry with the rest of the 238 -page book. This included the sexually suggestive drawing that seemed signed by Trump, renewing the fury on the processing of administration of Epstein files.

Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary of the White House, said that Trump had not drawn or signed the photo and that he had absolutely not signed the oversized check in the photo. Pashcow, 82, and his lawyer did not respond to requests for comments.

The Democrats seized the last entry. In an article on the social platform X, the Democrats on the Supervisory Committee announced the entry into All Caps: New page of the Epsteins birthday book.

Pashcow seems to have contributed several consecutive pages to the book. On the page before the simulation check is a vulgar cartoon representing Epsteins to flow young girls: on the one hand, marked in 1983, Epstein distributes balloons to a group of girls; On the other hand, labeled in 2003, he received a naked massage from four young naked breasts. What a big country! It reads down.

Photography with the giant check offers new information on social circles shared by Trump and Epstein. It was not a secret that the two were friendly in the 1990s and the early 2000s, before Epstein was found guilty of sexual crimes in 2008.

A visual analysis of the New York Times revealed that the photo had been taken in Mar-A-Lago after the opening of the station as a club in 1996 and was developed with palm trees and other characteristics. In the background of the photo, a thatched roof cabin is visible in front of a palm line. The area is bordered by a white fence and what seems to be the white band of a tennis net is visible in front of the cabin. The features correspond to what was captured at the club by the famous tennis photographer Art Seitz in February 1997.

The woman in the photo was mentioned in the criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a former girlfriend of Epsteins who serves a 20 -year sentence for conspiracy for sexually traffic miners. An employee of Maxwell and Epstein testified that the pair looked like a couple.

Pashcow had many associations with the financial financier in the 1990s. His contact details appeared in Epsteins Black Book of People who were once in his social and commercial circles. And flight newspapers show that Pachcow stole Epsteins aircraft about 10 times between 1994 and 2001.

But his name was not given in the dispute carried by the victims of Epsteins, said a lawyer who represented many victims and a representative of another lawyer.

This story was initially published on Nytimes.com. Read it here.

