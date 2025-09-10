Trump's obscene drawing in Epstein's “birthday book” and legal battles modify Harvard's experience: Morning Rundown





Democrats allege that Trump sent an obscene birthday drawing to Jeffrey Epstein. Harvard students and return staff members find themselves in the corner after freedom of expression with the Trump administration. And a decision of the Supreme Court creates new anxieties for southern California immigrants.

Here's what you need to know today.

Epsteins' birthday book includes a Trump letter, say the Democrats

The Democrats of the Chamber's Supervisory Committee published an image of an obscene message, the president of the troubled message, Donald Trump, would have sent Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

A so-called anniversary book of Epstein's succession, which was given to the committee on Monday, apparently included an image of the message that Trump had denied having written after the Wall Street Journal reported.

This is the morning counting, a newsletter during the week to start your day. Register here to get it in your reception box.

The post of Democrats shows a outline drawn by hand of a naked woman with the first name of Trump signed in the pubic area with a typed note representing an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein.

Officials of the White House denied that Trump attracted the naked woman or signed the note, the deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich said that the note should help Trump's trial against the newspaper because “this is not his signature”.

The birthday book also included a handwritten letter that seemed to come from former President Bill Clinton. He referred to Epsteins with a “childish curiosity” and a “training to make the difference”.

The version of the book received by the Committee has been exposed not to show the names and faces of women and minors.

Read the full story.

More new policies: the Supreme Court has enabled the president to dismiss a member of the Federal Trade Commission despite a federal law which aims to restrict the power of the White House to control the agency. Batches.Texas state rep. James Talarico, a rising star of the Democratic Party, announced that he would present himself to the American Senate in Texas, where the party hopes to be competitive for the first time in years. Some American buyers say they are affected by surprise costs of international transporter carriers, as the exemption from import duties for items of less than $ 800 expires.

When the advisers welcomed students for the fall semester at Harvard, they asked a new question of international students: what should they do if they meet immigration agents?

This is only one of the problems that the Ivy League school will have to tackle in the midst of Trump's administration effort to freeze university funding concerning anti -Semitism on the campus.

Harvard challenged the freeze before the court and a judge ordered the government to restore funding. The administration said it would appeal.

Read the full story.

Anxiety increases for immigrants after the decision of the Supreme Court

A federal judges judging according to which the capacity of the federal officers restricted to make immigration judgments in Los Angeles was blocked by the Supreme Court yesterday, provoking the anger and frustration of the community of rights of immigrants from South California.

The decision caused a severe reprimand in the dissent of liberal justice Sonia Sotomayor, who said that the government could now “seize anyone Latino, speaks Spanish and seems to work at low wages”.

The organizers, lawyers and local legislators spoke before a home depot in MacArthur Park, the site of several raids by federal agents in recent months, declaring that residents of Los Angeles will not be intimidated.

After the decision, the organizers said they would increase their number and double efforts to protect members of the community. Groups of activists have flooded social media with publications urging people to stay on alert and join private groups on mobile applications that cannot be easily monitored or infiltrated.

Read the full story.

More on immigration: Ice launches an operation in Chicago targeting undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes, the DHS announced a decision for a long time and has opposed local officials. To dissuade ice, the city said, despite the claims made on social media videos. Make everything about the Prime Minister of Itnepali, Kp Sharma Oli, resigned after days of mass demonstrations in the face of a ban on social media and official corruption cultivated in the outbreak of high -level houses. The demonstrators of several cities clashed with the police one day after at least 19 people were killed when the police opened fire on the crowd during a mass demonstration. Zone and head for a humanitarian area, one day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the city residents struck by famine to leave while Israel has advanced with his buyout plans. regulate the most advanced AI models. By Andy Cohen.staff Pick: with four days to prepare, Matt Prater struck a quarter of KickBuffalo Bills, winner, with Matt Prater, who won the match with his attempted goal on the field on Sunday.

As a fan of raiders, Matt Prater was a name that I knew well. As a driver for the RIDER of the raids, the Broncos de Denver, Prater was a coherent caretaker manufacturer who could launch one at more than 60 meters. So when he intensified for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening Football to reach a winning basket against the Baltimore Ravens, it seemed that Prater had practiced with the team in all offseason.

I didn’t know that only four days before kicking 32 yards, he trained his son's youth football team in Phoenix without an NFL team to call his. Sports journalist Andrew Greif wrote on the Praters Journey to get on the field for his 19th NFL season, and how an unhappy injury to the Buffalo bootter led the team to call the assistant football coach for young people. Christian Orozco, newsletter and platform editor

NBC Select: online shopping, simplified

Cleaning experts give their advice on the best methods of cleaning and maintaining stainless steel devices. In addition, dermatologists recommend over -the -counter products to help dry itchy shades.

Register for the selection newsletter for practical products, expert purchase advice and an overview of the best offers and sales every week.

Thank you for reading the morning Rundown today. Today's newsletter was organized for you by Christian Orozco. If you are a fan, please send a link to your family and friends. They can register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trumps-alleged-lewd-drawing-epsteins-birthday-book-legal-battles-alter-rcna230004 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos