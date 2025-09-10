Kopdes Merah Putih next week will be able to withdraw loans in stages – Kanalindonesia.com





Jakarta, kanalindonesia.com: The Minister of Cooperatives (MENKOP) Ferry Juliantono said that on the basis of the Minister of Finance Regulation (PMK), number 63/2025 of the fund allowance to finance the initial stadium of operational operations of the RED and White Village Cooperative of RP16 billion RP. Thus, with this PMK, Himbara was able to withdraw the ceiling given to the Kopdes Rouge et Blanc, said Wamenkop who is also the coordinator of the daily president of the labor force for the formation of the Red and White Village Cooperative, during a coordination meeting (Coordination meeting) at the agency of the Ministry of Foods and the Coordinate, Jakarta, Thursday 4/9). Ferry Juliantono also explained that Himbara’s financing problems had entered the operational phase in the form of manual books for the disbursement of the red and white loan of Kopdes of BRI, BNI, Mandiri and Indonesia Bank (BSI). Likewise with operational guidelines around the village and village clinics, at other points of sale, it was completed. Ferry has ensured that the overall operational problem of the ministry / the institution linked to the operation of the Cooperative / Kelurahan operation of the Red and White village is in common and could be resolved this week. So, next week, red and white kopdes can work immediately, said Ferry Juliantono. Especially for questions of distribution of goods for cooperatives, there is already a model of cooperation with food ID, Bulog and the private sector. However, for the products of the village pharmacy, this cannot be done with a consignment system. Therefore, we cooperate with the private sector so that we can record, said Ferry Juliantono. Likewise with the number of Oss Trusta (NIB) number and the classification of the Indonesian standard on the ground (Kbli), Wamenkop said that there was an agreement with the Ministry of Investment and downstream / BKPM. The coordination meeting was also revealed that the Ministry of Finance had prepared a budget (investment fund) in 2025 RP16 Billion, for Kopdes red and white operations with banks as banks as government investment operators (OIP), namely the BRI, BNI, Mandiri and Indonesia Syariah Bank (BSI). Vice-Minister of Finance, Suahasil Nazara, said that the four banks had been able to make loans as part of the financing of the red and white kopdes. Wamenkeu explained the bank's loan period to the Red and White Kopdes at the latest at the latest, as well as the government's investment funds by 2% per year from the funds distributed by the OIP.

