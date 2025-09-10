What it means for freedom of expression :: wral.com





Donald Trump signed a decree at the end of August which seems to make the American flag illegal.

Trump signed the decree on August 25 at the Oval Office.

If you burn a flag, you get a year in prison [with] No early outings, said Trumps. You don't get 10 years. You don't get a month. You get a year in prison.

Last week, a man from North Carolina lit an American fire flag outside the doors of the White House. Police held and arrested him.

Man believes that the executive order affects his right to freedom of expression.

The first amendment to the American Constitution says:

“Congress does not make any law concerning the creation of religion, nor prohibiting its free exercise; or sheltering freedom of expression, or the press; or the right of the people to meet peacefully and to petition the government for a repair of the grievances.”

The decree stipulates, my administration will act to restore respect and sacred character to the American flag and pursue those who encourage violence or who violate our laws while desecrating this symbol of our country.

While Trump is the first president to use a decree for the prohibition to burn the flag, he is not the first politician to continue him.

Previous attempts to ban the American flag Burning

In 1989, the congress adopted the law on the protection of the flag. The bill burned a flag to a federal crime and President George HW Bush signed it.

I believe that the American flag is a unique and special symbol of our nation, and it should be protected from desecration, and our administration proposed a constitutional amendment to protect the flag, said Bush at the time.

But the law of the Bush era has not changed the Constitution and the Supreme Court of the United States canceled it.

In 2006, Hilary Clinton, then American senator from New York State, she co -picked a bill that used a language and reasoning similar to Trump.

I hope that Mr. President so that we can adopt a law that criminalizes the burning and desecration of the flag, said Clinton at the time. I agree that this burn, this desecration that has happened to our flag is something that people have the right to ask this body to try to prohibit and prevent.

A vote to modify the Constitution adopted the American Chamber, but failed in the Senate by a vote.

Why does the United States Supreme Court allow people to burn the flag?

At the time, many legal experts still did not think that the 2006 proposal was sufficient for the United States Supreme Court to prevail too, but why?

Why does the Supreme Court continue to allow people to burn the flag?

Years ago, CNN posed these questions to Antonin Scalia, one of the conservative judges who reigned in favor of the protection of the combustion of the flag.

If I were king, I would not allow people to burn the American flag, said Scalia at the time. However, we have a first amendment, which says that the right of freedom of expression will not be abbreviated.

And, in particular, it is addressed to the critical speech of the government. I mean, it was the kind of discourse that tyrants would seek to delete. Burning a flag is a symbol that expresses an idea [like]I hate the government. The government is unfair. Never mind.

Defense speech that we hate

The first amendment protects all the discourse, even the discourse that you do not like.

The American Union of Civil Liberties [ACLU] To a list entitled Defending Speech, hates us because of the organization champion freedom of expression, even when it is in conflict with its values.

ACLU has a long history of LGBTQ rights, but also fought for the freedom of expression of a teacher who was dismissed for having published homophobic insults on Facebook. In 1977, ACLU

[aclu.org/issues/free-speech/skokie-case-how-i-came-represent-free-speech-rights-nazis]Almost went bankrupt by supporting the law of Nazisto March through Skokie, Illinois, where the population includes 6,000 Holocaust survivors.

There are limits to freedom of expression, that the courts have described over the years. They include:

Obscenity: for example, you cannot start playing pornography at the corner of the street.

Commercial speech: Advertising cannot lie to promote a product.

Speech in the context: for example, the government can demand that there is no strong music after a while.

Flag burn: freedom of expression or incentive to violence

The order of Trump and the Clintons invoice in the 1990s both turn to another exemption: incentive.

The order of the orchestra prohibits the prohibition to burn if it encourages violence or violates other laws.

The situation with the man of North Carolina outside the White House is a kind of open and closed case: he was not accused of having burned the flag, he was accused of having triggered a fire in a public place. He could have burned anything.

However, it may be difficult to legally prove to encourage violence, even using extreme examples.

The modern legal framework to assess the incendiary discourse comes from the Landmark Brandenburg c. Ohio in 1969. In this decision, the Supreme Court confronted the limits of freedom of expression when it was tested by extremist rhetoric.

In 1969, Ku Klux Klan Leaderclarence Brandenburg organized a rally in Ohio. They wore caps, burned a cross, transported weapons and made horrible comments on race and religion. During the rally, Brandenburg pronounced racist remarks calling for “revenge” against blacks and Jews. He was prosecuted under Ohios Criminal Syndicalism Act, a law largely prohibits the advocacy of violence. Brandenburg was sentenced and sentenced to prison.

However, the United States Supreme Court unanimously overturned the condemnation of Brandenburg, establishing a crucial principle: a state cannot prohibit speech advocating the use of illegal force or conduct unless this plea is invited to encourage or produce an imminent impartial action.

The Supreme Court examined the rally of Clarence Brandenburg, the hoods, the cross on fire, the racist blows, even the presence of weapons, and still decided that his speech was not an imminent threat.

More specifically, the high court decided that freedom of expression should be protected, except when this plea is oriented towards incentive or production of action without imminent law and is likely to encourage or produce such an action.

It is the decision that allows hate groups to walk legally, to bring together and spit out hateful discourse.

This is why the Baptist Church of Westboro can hold signs that say that God sent the shooter outside the funeral for children killed in a mass shooting.

What the American flag represents

The American flag represents a lot. It is our house, where many of us have been raised. It is the country that has shown the world that this experience of a free society could not only work, but prosper. It represents all the people who fought and died to prove it.

It represents independence, emancipation, suffrage for women, civil rights, a refuge for the tired, poor masses and the blottives aspiring to breathe freely and that even if none of these activities is complete, we have never stopped trying.

It is the landing of the moon, the Super Bowl, the rocky, the parades of the small town, the queen of the return and the ice cream after the matches of Little League-Baseball. His soldiers on the beaches of Normandy during the Second World War and rebuilding in Ground Zero after the terrorist attacks on September 11.

It is a dream and a reality at the same time. Its potential.

When you see people desecrating the flag, it's ironic because they burn something that represents them.

It does not represent a single side of a problem. It represents your right to be on any side.

