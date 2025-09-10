Politics
A blowjob agreement to send Russian gas to China shows the domination of Beijing in the relationship :: wral.com
Frankfurt, Germany (AP), the head of the Russian gas company, Gazprom, says he has an agreement to build a pipeline in China, but there are many unanswered questions on the details of the agreement.
On paper, the project known as the power of Siberia 2 would give Russia a means of replacing some of the income from its decades of sale of natural gas to Europe which was lost about its invasion of Ukraine. The pipeline would transport gas from Western Siberia to Mongolia to China.
And what the CEO of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, described a restrictive legal memorandum to build the pipeline with the national China Petroleum Co.
Here are key problems surrounding the power of Siberia 2 and why it cannot completely replace the lost income of Europe from Europe:
A new link with China
The pipeline took place at 6,700 kilometers (4,163 miles) of the gas fields in the Yamal peninsula in western Siberia, after Lake Baikal in eastern Siberia, then through Mongolia in China. For more than 50 years, Russia has made fat benefits sending Yamal gas to Europe through pipelines leading to the west.
But Russia cut most pipeline gases in Europe during the war in Ukraine, and the European Union wants to end the rest of the supplies by 2027.
The new pipeline would therefore be a way to move these lost gas sales to a new new customer.
The geopolitics of the agreement
The power of Siberia 2 would carry 50 billion cubic meters per year to China, against up to 180 billion cubic meters per year which went to Europe, which means that the new pipeline could only be part of the lost affairs. It would complete a previous and smaller power of the Siberia line which carries gases from different fields of eastern Siberia with a capacity of 38 billion cubic meters per year.
Miller's announcement, which occurred at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, omitted key details. There was no agreement on gas prices or even which would finance the construction of the pipeline.
Analysts claim that the announcement was mainly a chance for Russia and China to highlight their closer relationship and for China to the Snubage of the American liquefied natural gas which comes by ship.
India buys Russian oil despite US President Donald Trump by brittle with 25% of import prices, and Chinese American -liquefied natural gas purchases are blocked by prices imposed as part of the China's commercial dispute with the Trump administration. Meanwhile, China began to take LNG expeditions from the Arctic-2 terminal in Russia, which was the target of American sanctions and the EU.
The theaters of the agreement are therefore clear.
You have this program of Russia, India, China by saying, you know what, we do not care about your sanctions, we do not care about your LNG, “said Michal Meidan, Chinese energy research at the Oxford for Energy Studies Institute.
The announcement was an absolutely ideal way … to say: look, were not all discussions, here is a real measure, said Annette Bohr, a researcher associated with the Russian program and Eurasie at Chatham House in London.
But although the agreement is a step forward for Gazprom, this is not an agreement concluded. There is no confirmed calendar, no final price agreement, she said.
China's good deal on prices
Discussions on the pipeline have evolved slowly, largely because China has resisted low prices.
Currently, it is entirely possible that Beijing is still ready to undertake to be part of the pipeline, and at highly reduced prices, which has in fact been the problem for a certain number of years, “said Russia is in fact subsidized the consumption of Chinese gas.
She added that “China is definitely in the drivers' seat with regard to energy transactions.
The announcement underlines that China is the dominant partner, said Alexander Gabuev, director of Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.
China has several other sources to import gas. So, if Russia is ready to provide conditions that meet the requirements of Chinas, then it is probably a green light, he said. But without that, it is just a friendly reminder that Russia needs to meet a part of Chinese demand. And he tells you that China has a huge lever effect and has, in a way, the seniority of this relationship.
Does China need another fossil fuel pipeline?
Given global efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels, a good question is whether China needs another gas supplier, explains Meidan from the Oxford Energy Institute.
It is not clear that he really needs the power of Siberia 2, she said, adding that there is a huge uncertainty about the demand of China in the 2030s, even Chinese analysts and Chinese institutions.
The future demand for China is part of a complex equation involving a carbon shift, which emits more carbon dioxide, because the swing fuel used to cover peaks in electricity demand which cannot be satisfied by renewable energies such as wind or hydroelectricity.
One more quickly moving from coal means more for short -term gas use, while slower coal outlet could increase gas consumption. Battery storage to cover demand peaks and nuclear energy could also play a role.
They cannot necessarily use more gas if they make renewable energies and storage faster than anyone, or if they find other ways where … they use their hydro and nuclear, “said Meidan.
For China, the gas “is somehow pleasant to have (but) it is not a must, she added.
–
Kozlowska reported in London.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wral.com/news/ap/b48df-a-murky-pipeline-deal-to-send-russian-gas-to-china-shows-beijings-dominance-in-the-relationship/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bangladesh defeated Hong Kong, China with 7 Wickets. View videos, highlights and statistics
- How anti-corruption protests unfolded in Nepal. #Nepal #BBCNews
- An earthquake of 2.3 registered size in the Kalapuraji region in the state of Karnataka
- Trump says that “the country will heal” after the assassination
- British weather: Storm amitable with yellow warnings issued for rain and wind
- Admitting the fear on the side in the Jokowi era, Refly highlighting the law which was canceled by the Constitutional Court: Okezone News
- Sathiyan, Chitala Win Titels in Utt National Ranking Table Tennis Championships
- Huge reviews is much weaker than you think
- Black unemployment increases under Donald Trump
- A few days before the visit of PM Modi to the state, the members of the BJP resign en masse in the district of Manipur in Phungyar
- The offshore wind has no future in the United States under Trump, says the interior secretary
- Field Hockey is leaving Delaware this weekend and no. 17 Penn State