A blowjob agreement to send Russian gas to China shows the domination of Beijing in the relationship :: wral.com

Frankfurt, Germany (AP), the head of the Russian gas company, Gazprom, says he has an agreement to build a pipeline in China, but there are many unanswered questions on the details of the agreement.

On paper, the project known as the power of Siberia 2 would give Russia a means of replacing some of the income from its decades of sale of natural gas to Europe which was lost about its invasion of Ukraine. The pipeline would transport gas from Western Siberia to Mongolia to China.

And what the CEO of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, described a restrictive legal memorandum to build the pipeline with the national China Petroleum Co.

Here are key problems surrounding the power of Siberia 2 and why it cannot completely replace the lost income of Europe from Europe:

A new link with China

The pipeline took place at 6,700 kilometers (4,163 miles) of the gas fields in the Yamal peninsula in western Siberia, after Lake Baikal in eastern Siberia, then through Mongolia in China. For more than 50 years, Russia has made fat benefits sending Yamal gas to Europe through pipelines leading to the west.

But Russia cut most pipeline gases in Europe during the war in Ukraine, and the European Union wants to end the rest of the supplies by 2027.

The new pipeline would therefore be a way to move these lost gas sales to a new new customer.

The geopolitics of the agreement

The power of Siberia 2 would carry 50 billion cubic meters per year to China, against up to 180 billion cubic meters per year which went to Europe, which means that the new pipeline could only be part of the lost affairs. It would complete a previous and smaller power of the Siberia line which carries gases from different fields of eastern Siberia with a capacity of 38 billion cubic meters per year.

Miller's announcement, which occurred at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, omitted key details. There was no agreement on gas prices or even which would finance the construction of the pipeline.

Analysts claim that the announcement was mainly a chance for Russia and China to highlight their closer relationship and for China to the Snubage of the American liquefied natural gas which comes by ship.

India buys Russian oil despite US President Donald Trump by brittle with 25% of import prices, and Chinese American -liquefied natural gas purchases are blocked by prices imposed as part of the China's commercial dispute with the Trump administration. Meanwhile, China began to take LNG expeditions from the Arctic-2 terminal in Russia, which was the target of American sanctions and the EU.

The theaters of the agreement are therefore clear.

You have this program of Russia, India, China by saying, you know what, we do not care about your sanctions, we do not care about your LNG, “said Michal Meidan, Chinese energy research at the Oxford for Energy Studies Institute.

The announcement was an absolutely ideal way … to say: look, were not all discussions, here is a real measure, said Annette Bohr, a researcher associated with the Russian program and Eurasie at Chatham House in London.

But although the agreement is a step forward for Gazprom, this is not an agreement concluded. There is no confirmed calendar, no final price agreement, she said.

China's good deal on prices

Discussions on the pipeline have evolved slowly, largely because China has resisted low prices.

Currently, it is entirely possible that Beijing is still ready to undertake to be part of the pipeline, and at highly reduced prices, which has in fact been the problem for a certain number of years, “said Russia is in fact subsidized the consumption of Chinese gas.

She added that “China is definitely in the drivers' seat with regard to energy transactions.

The announcement underlines that China is the dominant partner, said Alexander Gabuev, director of Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

China has several other sources to import gas. So, if Russia is ready to provide conditions that meet the requirements of Chinas, then it is probably a green light, he said. But without that, it is just a friendly reminder that Russia needs to meet a part of Chinese demand. And he tells you that China has a huge lever effect and has, in a way, the seniority of this relationship.

Does China need another fossil fuel pipeline?

Given global efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels, a good question is whether China needs another gas supplier, explains Meidan from the Oxford Energy Institute.

It is not clear that he really needs the power of Siberia 2, she said, adding that there is a huge uncertainty about the demand of China in the 2030s, even Chinese analysts and Chinese institutions.

The future demand for China is part of a complex equation involving a carbon shift, which emits more carbon dioxide, because the swing fuel used to cover peaks in electricity demand which cannot be satisfied by renewable energies such as wind or hydroelectricity.

One more quickly moving from coal means more for short -term gas use, while slower coal outlet could increase gas consumption. Battery storage to cover demand peaks and nuclear energy could also play a role.

They cannot necessarily use more gas if they make renewable energies and storage faster than anyone, or if they find other ways where … they use their hydro and nuclear, “said Meidan.

For China, the gas “is somehow pleasant to have (but) it is not a must, she added.

–

Kozlowska reported in London.