The prediction of Rocky Gerung on the unloading of Jokowi cars began to appear, is there always a volume of reshuffle 3? Joglosemar News



[*]

Jakarta, JoglosemarNews.com The political maneuver of President Prabowo Suubianto which returned to the revision of the ranks of his cabinet aroused sharp spotlight. Not a few parts evaluate the decision as if he confirmed the prediction of the political observer Rocky Gerung who had estimated to clean the remains of the Joko Widodo cabinet. Rocky previously mentioned that there would be radical break Or a massive reshuffle after August 17, 2025. According to him, Prabowo is impossible to continue to maintain the former ministers who are considered to be the heritage of Jokowi. Yes, dirt is guaranteed. The plate is washed, there must be a trash can, Rocky said in the program People speakWhile emphasizing the need for cleaning so that the new government operates according to Prabowo's pace. The prediction is now increasingly relevant after President Prabowo announced the volume of reshuffle two on Monday (8/9/2025). In the reshuffle, five ministry stations have also been replaced. The headquarters of the Minister of Finance went from Sri Mulyani to Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, Budi Arie Setiadi was transferred from the Ministry of Cooperatives and was replaced by Ferry Juliantono, while Abdul Kadir Karding was replaced by Mukhtarudin at the Ministry of Migrants for Intensities. In addition, Prabowo has appointed Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin as Minister for ADP policy and security, as well as to form a new ministry specifically for Hajj and Omra which is now led by Mochamad Irfan Yusuf with Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak as a deputy. While the position of the Minister of Youth and Sports has always remained empty. If it is totalized, it is the second time that Prabowo has dismantled ministerial pairs in just 11 months of lead. The first reshuffle took place in February 2025, when Satryo SOEMANTRI Brodjonegoro was withdrawn from the post of Minister of Higher Education, Sciences and Technology due to the internal chaos of the ministry. Rocky also mentioned that the momentum of the reshuffle after the 80th anniversary of Indonesia independence was not without reason. He considered that Prabowo deliberately waited for the public to dissolve first in the national euphoria, before being confronted with a political breakthrough. Now, public wonders: is it just an assessment of performance or a strategy of political consolidation to strengthen the power of Prabowo by getting rid of the old influences? One thing is clear, the reshuffle step by reshuffle marks a great change in the body of the government. The prediction of Rocky Gerung, which was originally considered controversial, seems to have started to find its evidence. Is that enough? Or is there still a possibility of volume 3 reshuffle? Let's wait. [*] Various sources Please be patient if you find ads on this page. Advertising is our main source of income to continue to present quality news for free.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://joglosemarnews.com/2025/09/prediksi-rocky-gerung-soal-prabowo-bongkar-gerbong-jokowi-mulai-terlihat-masih-adakah-reshuffle-jilid-3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

[*]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos