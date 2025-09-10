



After US President Donald Trump has extended a branch of Olivier to Prime Minister Modi for trade negotiations for a standstill with India, the Prime Minister said on Wednesday that the two parties are “natural partners”, noting a thaw in recently freezing relations with the Trump administration. In his article on X, Modi stressed that India and the United States are close friends and natural partners and said negotiations could unlock unlimited potential for the two economies. “Our teams are trying to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I also look forward to talking with President Trump. We will work together to get a brighter and more prosperous future for our people,” he added in the position that was later shared by the American president on his official social handle.

The answer reached after the American president said that negotiations to reduce trade barriers were underway and described Prime Minister Modi as a very good friend. Read also | Trump tells us, India continues discussions on trade barriers; Can't wait to speak with “ very good friend PM Modi ' Live events

The republican leader, in his latest social article of truth on the commercial pact, struck an optimistic note and said that he was convinced that there would be no difficulty in finding common ground with India. “I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America do not continue negotiations to deal with trade obstacles between our two countries. I do not feel with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. A successful conclusion for our two big countries,” he wrote in the position. Prices, thaws and commercial talks

The change of tone of the president is significant as last week, he had said, in a social post of previous truth, that India had proposed to reduce his functions to zero percent for the United States, although he also noted that the action had arrived too late. “They have now proposed to reduce their prices to nothing, but it is done late. They should have done it years ago. Just a few simple facts to think,” said his previous article. In the same article, Trump had also pursued his criticisms on India energy and defense ties with Russia, saying that New Delhi buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the United States Commercial negotiations slowed down after Washington imposed a reciprocal rate of 50% on all Indian products in the hardest part in its history. Trump said that this decision came in reprisal for the India Purchase A Russian Brut at a reduced price, which, according to the administration, has indirectly fueled war in Moscow in Ukraine. New Delhi has always defended its position, pointing to national energy security and affordability. Read also | Trump prices could reduce India GDP by 0.5%, Cea Annantha Nageswaran explains According to the Chief Economy Advisor to Prime Minister Modi against Annantha Nageswaran, prevailing on 50% of prices could shave 0.50.6% reduction on India GDP this year. I hope that the additional criminal rate is a short -term phenomenon, Nageswaran said on Monday at Bloomberg TVS Haslinda Amin during an interview. However, the CEA added that it will stick to the growth forecasts of governments of 6.3-6.8% for the financial year ending in March 2026, with a view to a strong expansion during the April quarter. As a reliable and reliable source of information AddAs a reliable and reliable source of information

