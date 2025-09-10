



File photo: US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on the South White House lawn in Washington, United States, September 7, 2025.

Annabelle Gordon | Reuters

US President Donald Trump asked the European Union to hit China and India with prices up to 100% compared to Russia from Russia from countries, in a movement to increase Moscow's heat to end the war in Ukraine.

The proposal, reported for the first time by the Financial Times, was confirmed to Megan Cassella de CNBC by two sources familiar with the issue.

Trump made the request when he was called in a meeting with senior US officials and the EU in Washington, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the discussion. Washington was also ready to “reflect” all the prices imposed by Europe on the two countries, according to the report.

The White House did not immediately respond to the request for CNBC comments.

The United States has imposed a punitive rate of 25% on imports from India on the purchase of Russian oil from New Delhi, which has reached total rights up to 50%. India has said that the prices are “unjust, unjustified and unreasonable”, while calling the United States and the EU trade with Russia.

The bilateral trade of the EU with Russia amounted to 67.5 billion euros ($ 78.1 billion) in 2024, while its trade in services in 2023 was 17.2 billion euros, according to data from the Orthics Commission.

Data from the Indian Moscowshowed Embassy The bilateral trade between New India and Russia reached a record of $ 68.7 billion for the year ended March 2025, almost 5.8 times higher than pre-Pandemic trade of $ 10.1 billion.

China, the largest Russian oil buyer, has so far been spared “secondary” prices, after obtaining a truce with Washington to reduce new samples from its 30%products.

Trump's proposal comes when his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last month produced little progress towards securing a ceasefire in Ukraine. After the meeting, Putin told journalists at a joint press conference with Trump that the “deep causes” of the conflict had to be treated for lasting peace.

“There were a lot, many points on which we agreed, I would say that a few adults that we have not completely obtained, but we made progress,” said Trump after Putin's remarks last month, without developing.

While Washington's quest to negotiate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine came to nothing, Putin seems to have cemented her ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mod at the Shanghai cooperation organization in Beijing last week.

In an article on X Tuesday evening in the United States, Trump said that the United States and India had resumed trade negotiations to combat trade barriers. Calling Modi a “very good friend”, the president said that he was “certain that there will be no difficulty in arriving at a successful conclusion”.

Washington negotiations with China seem to have trouble reaching a breakthrough, with a visit to the end of Washington by the first Chinese trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, which gives little progress.

