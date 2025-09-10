Political thought in China: from Zhu Yuanzhang to Xi Jinping

In the political history of China, ideology has always played a central role in the formation of social order and the legitimization of political power. In times of crisis, when the legitimacy of the ruling class is questioned, the role of ideology becomes even more decisive. In the 14th century, Zhu Yuanzhang, after having overturned the Yuan dynasty, was confronted with the problem of consolidating a young dynasty, in which Confucianism has become the foundation of the order to shape and legitimize its power. Six centuries later, another “emperor” Xi JinpingCame in power in the context of the deep integration of China into globalization, but at the same time faced a crisis of legitimacy after the reform and the openness and the challenges of geopolitical competition. XI also chose to count on an ideology to consolidate his personal power and the legitimacy of the Communist Party.

The common point of the two leaders is the in -depth use of political ideology as a tool of social governance but also as a mechanism to legitimize power. While Zhu Yuanzhang has confucked the official values ​​system, Xi Jinping has placed socialist ideology at the center of political life and directly linked it to its role as leadership.

According to the sociologist Max Weber, political power is only really lasting when it is linked to social confidence in its legitimacy. In China, this confidence is rarely based solely on legal institutions or economic performance, but is often anchored in an orthodox ideology. Confucianism in feudalism and socialism in the modern era have both provided traditional legitimacy, provided a legal framework for the State and was linked to the individual figure of the leader. Researchers point out that ideology in China has never been limited to philosophy but has always been a power logic and an essential element of governance.

Emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, from a poor peasant class, needed a foundation to legitimize his new dynasty after having defeated the Yuan dynasty. Confucianism, which had been strongly revived during the song dynasty, provided it with a system of political values ​​to shape social order. He quickly restored the imperial examination system, recruited from managers according to Confucian standards and established Confucianism as Orthodoxy, forcing all civil servants and all people to refer to this system of values. Thanks to Confucianism, the Emperor became the son of Heatish who ruled the world in the name of the paradise while managers and people were linked by the obligations of loyalty, filial piety and rituals. In this way, Zhu Yuanzhang has both legitimized his joint of commoner and created a solid political base for the Ming dynasty. However, the absolutization of this ideology has also led to despotic consequences. Emperor Zhou Has numerous purges of meritorious officials or talented officials who, according to him, would threaten his power and built a model of absolute imperial power.

If Zhu Yuanzhang faced a crisis of legitimacy after the chaos of war, Xi Jinping has to face a crisis after three decades of reform. During the Deng Xiaoping era, the legitimacy of the parties went from ideology to economic growth. But as growth slowed down, inequalities increased and corruption spread, the limitations of the models have been exposed. Under such pressure, Xi sought to registrate his power by affirming Marxleninism and Mao Zedong thought, the three represent, and the scientific perspectives on the development of his predecessors as foundations, and he presented Xi Jinping on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era. Since taking power in 2012President XI said China needed to restore ideological confidence. He stressed that Marxism remains the guided compass and should not be shaken. This ideology is devoted in the constitution of the parties and the official documents, becoming a guiding principle for the entire political system. At the same time, the concept of Chinese dream evokes the aspiration for national rejuvenation, creating a combination of socialism and nationalism. Thanks to this, Xi links the legitimacy of the regime to its own role as main leader.

The socialist ideology XIS has been disseminated by several channels: the education system, the media, the Internet, compulsory political courses and anti-corruption campaigns. Xis the most famous anti-corruption campaign, Tigers and flies, has been described both as a fight for morality within the party and a purge of political opponents. Consequently, Xi Jinping has Abolished the limits of constitutional durationEffectively consolidating his personal power in a non -seen way from Mao Zedong. Ideology has thus become the pillar not only of the regime but also of its personal power as it seeks to be venerated as a leader.

By comparing the two cases, we can see deep similarities in the way in which the emperor Zhu Yuanzhang in the past and President Xi Jinping uses ideology today to legitimize power.

First, the two transformed an ideology into absolute orthodoxy: Confucianism under the Ming dynasty and socialism with its own characteristics under XI. Second, the leaders linked their power to the ideology: Zhou was the Confucian Son of Heaven, while Xi was the heart of management linked to the socialist ideology. Third, the ideology was used to control the company: Zhou imposed morality and the ritual through imperial examinations, and XI used communication and internet technology to shape the ideological space. The last common point is that the two rested on the ideology to consolidate power in order to cope with the chaos that could occur when the legitimacy of the government was not sufficient. For example, Zhou had to stabilize the company after the collapse of the Yuan dynasty, and Xi had to face the economic crisis in the era of globalization.

However, there are also significant differences. Confucianism is traditional, emphasizing morality and family-social order, while socialism with Chinese characteristics is modern, combining Marxism-Leninism with Chinese nationalism. Confucianism mainly serves the objective of internal policy and social stability, while socialism with Chinese characteristics is associated with global ambitions, in particular thanks to the Belt and Road (BRI) initiative. The distribution means are also different for each period, imperial examinations and rituals under Zhu Yuanzhang to digital technology, social networks and mass media under XI. The image of the leader therefore went from an emperor who saved the people from Chaos to a modern leader leading China to revive the dream of world competition.

The consequences of relying on a single ideology to legitimize power should also be highlighted. Confucianism has helped the Ming dynasty stabilize society, but it has also legitimized autocracy and led to conservatism and the delay of Times. Socialism with special characteristics Helped Xi Jinping to consolidate its legitimacy but at the same time increased dictatorship and limited ideological pluralism in Chinese society. This tradition of ideologized policy reflects the continuity of the Chinese governance model, where power always needs a set of values ​​as pillars.

From Zhu Yuanzhang to Xi Jinping, Chinese history shows a remarkable succession, with the ideology chosen not only as a means of social regulation but also as a basis to legitimize political power. If Confucianism has provided Zhu Yuanzhang with the tools to transform a commoner into a legitimate emperor, then socialism with Chinese characteristics allows Xi Jinping to regitimize the Communist Party in a new context of change. The two cases demonstrate the narrow combination of personal power and official ideology, while emphasizing the limits of this model: short -term stability can be exchanged for pluralism and long -term flexibility.

This comparative analysis helps us to acquire a complete perspective to better understand the tradition of modernity, continuity and heritage of Chinese politics. Despite changing times, dependence on ideology as a legitimized pillar continues, from feudal confucianism to distinctive socialism. This claims that, to deeply analyze the current Chinese policy, we cannot only examine economic factors or military power but that we must focus on the role of ideology as well as traditional heritage as a mechanism to legitimize power.