



Former CIA director William J Burns warned that American policy under President Donald Trump may push Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a more in -depth alignment with China, a decision he described as deeply concerning. “It takes a lot of effort to drive Narendra Modi to the point that he stands hands with the Xi Jinping of China,” said Burns, in a sharp criticism of Trump management of India. “America must be very cautious about it.” Burns, who was also president of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and has spent decades in American diplomacy, spoke in a great conversation with foreign policy Aaron David Miller. The event, entitled US Leadership in a difficult world, explored how Washington should sail on increasing global instability, climate change and nuclear risks to rivalry with China and Russia. Burns' warning comes after the highly publicized appearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin Chinese, where he met Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) on September 1. A photograph of the three leaders together – sharing handful, kissing and even walks, dominated the world's big titles and has drawn net reactions from the American administration. Donald Trump said earlier that India and Russia seemed to have been “lost” against China after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin met Chinese President Xi Jinping in China. “It looks like we have lost India and Russia with the deepest and darkest China. Let them have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump wrote in an article on social networks, sharing a photo of the three leaders from the XI summit. India -US links reached a hollow after Trump stuck 50% of prices on New Delhi last month – 25% basic rights plus 25% on continuous Russian oil imports from India. While Washington accused India of having helped the Moscow War and “enjoying”, New Delhi rejected the accusation, saying that Russian crude serves the interests of its inhabitants. – ends Posted by: Aashish Vashistha Posted on: Sept. 10, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/us-news/story/us-must-be-really-careful-not-to-drive-modi-closer-to-china-former-cia-chief-william-burns-glbs-2784755-2025-09-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos