Very good friend Modi: Trump signals the defrosting of links, says commercial discussions with India on the right track | World News





A few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modis has a warm and rapid response to US President Donald Trumps Notes, the American president expressed his optimism on Tuesday (first hours of Wednesday IST) that India and the United States are engaged in talks to approach trade barriers and that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion of the trade agreement.

This indicates a change of tone after weeks of the American president and senior officials of the US administration continuously repressing India and imposing prices of 50%.

Trump also said he was impatient to speak with his very good Prime Minister Narendra Modi friend in the coming weeks, which has hoped for a possible visit to the United States or a call to the president. The visit was planned for the United Nations General Assembly where he could speak on September 26, but now the Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar, was appointed to address Unga on September 27. The story continues below this announcement Modi replied that commercial negotiations will open the way to unlocking the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership. In the social post of truth, Trump said that I am happy to announce that India and the United States of America are pursuing negotiations to combat trade barriers between our two nations. I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. I am sure that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries! India and the United States are close friends and natural partners. I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlocking the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams work to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I also look forward to pic.twitter.com/3k9hljxwcl Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2025 Modi responded to X, India and the United States are close friends and natural partners. I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlocking the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams work to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I’m also looking forward to talking with President Trump. We will work together to get a better and more prosperous future for our two people. He tagged @realdonaldtrump and @potus. Since the bilateral cooling of India-US moved on August 6, when US President Trump announced an additional 25% tariff as a penalty for the purchase of Russian oil India, the first provisional sign of a possible thaw came on September 6 exactly one month to date. In a tour that recently characterized the search for politics of politics in the White House, Trump said on Friday in the oval office that India and the United States have a special relationship and that there is nothing to fear. The story continues below this announcement A few hours later on Saturday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that he deeply appreciated and overthrew the feelings of President Trump and a positive assessment of bilateral ties. The Modis Declaration on Friday was its first direct answer on the issue since Trump announced its global tariff scheme and 25% on Indian products in April and added an additional 25% against India Russian oil. I will always be friends with (Narendra) Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, said Trump. He's great. I will always be a friend, but I don't like what he is doing at this special moment, “said Trump.” But India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear. We just have times on occasion, “he added with a smile. Prime Minister Modi published on X on Saturday, deeply appreciates and fully reverses the feelings of President Trump and the positive assessment of our links. India and the United States have a very positive and avant-garde complete and global strategic partnership. The story continues below this announcement During the weekend, on September 6, the Modis Post PM had marked the first political effort at the highest level in New Delhi to try to reverse the descending spiral in which the India-US relationship has dropped since Trump slapped the Russian penalty price at 25% a month ago a month in addition to the reciprocal rate of 25%. Of course, all the fingers remain crossed given the flip flops and the very public explosions that came to mark Trump's white house. But Trump-Modi's latest exchange brought a certain relief to an establishment that was trying to develop a strategy to break the ice. This is why the comments of the Trumps were considered out of Rampe and Delhi, waiting for an opportunity where Trump would happen a little, took advantage of it. Using his own handle on X and marking Trump and Potus, Modi had thrown his weight behind this decision. Later in the day, the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, had republished the post of the Prime Minister and addressed to Ani, said: “The Prime Minister obviously attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the United States. President Trump is concerned, he (PM Modi) has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. The story continues below this announcement At the White House, at the same time, Trump also said that he was very disappointed “that India would buy” so “from Russia so” so “. I was very disappointed that India buys as much oil from Russia, and I told them that. We put a very large price on India, 50% price, a very high price. I get along very well with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, he's great. He was here a few months ago, Trump said in response to a question about his social media post that the United States had lost India and Russia against China. To a question about how commercial discussions take place with India and other countries, Trump said, they are doing very well. Other countries are doing very well. We are doing very well with everyone. We are angry with the European Union because of what is happening not only with Google, but with all our large companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/trump-modi-talk-us-india-trade-negotiation-tariffs-10240692/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos