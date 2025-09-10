The vice-minister of Prof. Eddy Bluntly: Jokowi who first gave police instructions could sit on civilian positions!





Democracy.id – Now it is revealed who is the figure that has initiated the granting of civilian posts to the police

Vice-Minister of Law (Waenkum)) Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej Openly explained that the police chronology could occupy civil posts

According to him, the provisions which allow members of the national police to occupy civil positions begin from the management President Joko Widodo While he was still in office.

The declaration was made by Edward in the case test session number 114 / PUU-XXIII / 2025 in the Constitutional Court (MK), which discussed the constitutionality of article 28 paragraph (3) and article 40 Law number 2 of 2002 on the police.

Edward, who is called Eddy, explained that President Jokowi at the time asked that there was a principle of reciprocal or reciprocal between the civil apparatus of the State (ASN) and the members of the national police.

“I remember exactly, His Majesty, when this point was discussed at a meeting limited to the palace, President Joko Widodo asked that there are reciprocal principles”, “ Eddy declared in a trial before the Constitutional Court on Monday (8/9/2025).

The principle is then explicitly paid Article 20 of law number 20 of 2023 About ASN.

“When a policeman manages power in the field of government, he is a professional, just like the other ASN”, “ Eddy explained.

This declaration was delivered to answer the question Constitutional judge Guntur HamzahWho questioned the reasons for the members of the national police was authorized to provide positions which were not directly linked to the task of the police.

“If posts outside the police must still make, it always makes sense. But if there is no relationship at all, what is the basis of thought?” Asked Gunutur.

Nevertheless, Eddy stressed that the filling of civil positions must always go through an open or open tender mechanism, in accordance with the provisions of the ASN and Pan-RB Minister's rules.

For more information, this legal test session was submitted by a number of candidates who have examined article 28 paragraph (3) and their explanation in the national police law has the potential to cause conflicts of interest.

The article allows the police to actively occupy civil positions, which are considered capable of obscuring the boundaries between the function of the police and the civilian bureaucracy.

MK requests police data

Previously, the Constitutional Court (MK) asked the government and the national police to explain the number of active police officers who are currently working or affected outside the police institution.

Constitutional judge Saldi Isra Highlights the expression in the explanation of article 28 of paragraph (3) UU Polri which is currently tested in article 114 / PUU-XXIII / 2025.

Article 28 Paragraph (3) of the national police station declares: “Members of the Indonesian national police may hold posts outside the police after having resigned or retired from the police office”.

Explanation of article 28 paragraph (3) of the States of the law of the national police, “What we mean by” positions outside the police “is a position that has nothing to do with the police or not on the basis of the assignment of Chief of the national police. “”

According to him, there is a non-synchronous between the articles and its explanation.

“It is if you read the construction of the explanation in paragraph (3) which means positions outside the police is a position that has nothing to do with the police or not according to the assignment of the chief of the national police. It is not linked”, ” Saldi declared during a trial to the Constitutional Court, Jakarta, Monday (8/9/2025).

He considered the preparation of the explanation of the article seemed inconsistent.

“If you make the law, the formation of the law is generally more focused on the equipment of the articles. Often or often dispersed, this explanation has been synchronous or not with these articles”, “ He said.

Saldi then asked that the government reveals a number of data related to the number of active police officers assigned to other agencies.

According to him, the data is important to discover the extent of the assignment mechanism.

“Perhaps later, there can be an explanation of the police, how many active police officers are now working or assigned agencies that have nothing to do with the police? Who is based on the assignment of the chief of the national police”, ” said Saldi.

He stressed that data is necessary to ensure that the practice of active police assignments in non-political officers remains the rules.

The applicant cannot work properly because the national police occupied a public service

The request is submitted Syamsul JahidinDoctoral students as well as defenders, and Christian Adrianus SihiteA law graduate who claimed to be disadvantaged because he did not have the opportunity to compete fairly to fulfill the public service.

The petitioners evaluated that article 28 paragraph (3) and their explanation opening up to members of the national police actively occupying civilian posts without freeing their status, thus violating the principles of neutrality, meritocracy and equality of citizens in obtaining public posts.

“The petitioner II is a citizen who is a graduate of legal science who has not yet found a decent job, has suffered real and specific losses, and really following the promulgation of the explanation of article 28 paragraph 3 of law number 2 of 2002 concerning the Indonesian national police”, “ Christian said in the courtroom of the MK panel on Monday (11/8/2025).

“When the standards of standards in the explanation of article A quo directly closed the possibility for petitioner II to compete fairly in the filling of public offices which should be followed by civilian citizens through the open selection process”, “ He continued.

Then, Christian also stressed that he had suffered real loss (real loss) in the form of the closure of the potential for obtaining income, career and social security from the public functions that he should be able to follow.

Source:: Tribune