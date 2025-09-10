The PM Modi responds to the positive evaluation of trumps of bilateral commercial negotiations





On Wednesday, September 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted warmly to the positive evaluation of US President Donald Trump on commercial negotiations between the two countries, expressing the confidence that the negotiations will be paid for the release of the unlimited potential of the partnership between them. India and the United States are close friends and natural partners, said Modi on X, adding that the two countries are working to conclude trade discussions as soon as possible. India and the United States are close friends and natural partners. I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlocking the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams work to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I’m also looking forward to talking with President Trump. We will work together to obtain a better and more prosperous future for our two employees, published Prime Minister Modi on his X account on Wednesday. India and the United States are close friends and natural partners. I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlocking the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams work to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I also look forward to pic.twitter.com/3k9hljxwcl Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2025 The announcement of the prevail Trump wrote Tuesday that he felt certain that there would be no difficulty in commercial talks between India and the United States who came to a successful conclusion. In an article on his social platform of truth on Tuesday, Trump wrote, I am happy to announce that India and the United States are continuing negotiations to deal with the trade barriers between our two nations. I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. I am sure that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries! Read also: India, the United States continues negotiations to combat commercial obstacles: Trump The comments of the American presidents reported an important thaw in bilateral relations while the links between the two countries were in the process of relaxing under the worst phase in more than two decades in the midst of tensions on prices and the purchase of Delhis of Russian oil. Trump had doubled the prices on Indian products at 50%, which India described as unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. Turning? The last turn of events occurred after the bonhomie was displayed among Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin drew global attention and an article from Trump on Trum Social who said that we have lost India and Russia to the deepest and darker. Read also: Bessent says that reimbursements will issue us if the Supreme Court strikes Trump's prices This is the second time recently when Trump has greatly talked about his country's ties to India and mixed it with his Modi praise, who reacted positively to his comments. (With agency entries))

