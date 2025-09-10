



The denial of American presidents intervenes after the White House said that it would support a medico-legal analysis of the signature.

Posted on September 10, 202510 September 2025

US President Donald Trump repeated his denial according to which he had written a lascivious birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein in the midst of a meticulous examination of his ties with the sentenced sex offender.

Addressing journalists in Washington, DC on Tuesday, Trump said that the signature on Epstein's note was not his.

List of recommended stories of 4 list elements

It is not my signature, and it is not the way I speak. And whoever has covered me for a long time knows that it is not my language, said Trump.

Its nonsense.

Trumps denied the name after the White House declared earlier that she would support a medico-legal analysis of the signature to prove that it did not belong to the American president.

The president did not write this letter. He did not sign this letter, said the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt.

The publication of the note, contained in a 238 -page album compiled to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Epsteins in 2003, rekindled the long -standing controversy on Trumps links with the deceased financial, who died in a New York prison cell in 2019 while facing accusations of sex traffic.

The Democrats of the House of Representatives of the United States published the suggestive letter on Monday after the album was given to the legislators by Epsteins Estate.

The so-called birthday book also contains alleged greetings of high-level personalities, notably the former American president Bill Clinton, the co-founder of the world management of Apollo Leon Black and the former law professor at Harvard University, Alan Dershowitz.

The birthday letter that Trump would have written to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein over 20 years ago, as presented by the Democrats of the Chamber on their X account on September 8, 2025 [Handout via Reuters]

Trump had previously denied having written the letter, which presents the sketched out of a naked woman with the alleged presidents of signing in place of her pubic hair, after his existence was reported for the first time by the Wall Street Journal in July.

Trump continued the newspaper on the report, seeking at least $ 20 billion in damages.

Trump has been tense for months by questions about Epstein, including some of his most ardent supporters.

Many members of his Make America Great Again (Maga) movement reacted with outrage in July when an examination of the police concluded that Epstein died by suicide and that there was no credible evidence that he had kept a list of customers or powerful personalities.

Epstein, who had links with some of the most important names in politics and business, has been the source of unproven theories for years, in particular that it has been murdered to protect the existence of a sexual blackmail cycle operated by the United States or foreign information.

Many supporters of Maga had supported Trump's re -election in the belief that he would reveal the involvement of Epsteins in a vast conspiracy involving figures at the highest levels of power.

Like many elite figures, Trump joined Epstein in the 1990s and 2000s, formerly describing him as a formidable guy who loved women on the youngest side.

Trump, who denied having a prior knowledge of Epsteins crimes, said the two men fell more than two decades ago after the financier had tried to hire young women far from his seaside resort in Mar-A-Lago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/10/trump-says-signature-on-birthday-note-to-jeffrey-epstein-is-not-his The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos