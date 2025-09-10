



American companies in China are less optimistic about the country's conditions than in any time in the last quarter of a century, a survey revealed. According to the survey published Wednesday by the US Chamber of Commerce of 41% of American companies, according to the survey published Wednesday by the US Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. Recommended stories List of 4 elementslist The figure, against 47% in 2024, is the lowest since Amcham Shanghai began to publish its annual report on companies in 1999. Only 45% of respondents said they expected revenues to increase in 2025, said Amcham Shanghai, which would be a record level if made. According to the Chamber Business, only 12% 12% classified China as a head office, also the lowest in the history of surveys. Companies have cited American-Chinese tensions and broader geopolitical pressures such as the greatest challenges of the operation. According to Amcham Shanghai, almost half of the respondents called for the abolition of all American prices on Chinese products, with 42% supporting the deletion of Chinese prices on American products, according to Amcham Shanghai. Despite the worsening of feeling, companies have also reported positive developments in the past year. More than 70% of respondents said they were profitable in 2024, against a record hollow of 66% in 2023. And almost half of the respondents said that the regulatory environment in China was transparent, a leap of 13 percentage points compared to the previous year. Government efforts to improve the regulatory environment have been noticed by members, but they are overshadowed by trade tensions of American China, said Amcham Shanghai president Jeffrey Lehman in a statement. We urge the two governments to create a stable and transparent framework which is conducive to trade and cross -border investments. The last commercial feeling gauge comes when the Chinas slowdown economy faces a series of challenges from US President Donald Trumps War Trade to low consumption and a slowdown in property for several years. On Wednesday, the National Statistics Office of Chinas said that consumer prices had dropped in August at their fastest rate in six months, the last sign of anemic demand in the second economy in the world. Carsten Holz, an expert in the Chinese economy of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said that the survey has shown that the decoupling of American and Chinese economies was in progress. The results reflect the conclusions of a European Chamber of Commerce in May 2025 in China indicates that the commercial optimism of European companies in China has never been as weak as it is currently, Holz told Al Jazeera. These results comply with Chinas policy to achieve self -sufficiency in all sectors of its economy.

