



Washington President Donald prevails over a rare outing in a local restaurant on Tuesday evening, took a difficult start when he found himself face to face with demonstrators.

Trump, accompanied by Vice-President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other administration officials, has arrived by motorcycle to Jes Seafood, Steak Prime and Stone Crab at less than a quarter of the White House.

Trump briefly spoke to journalists on the street outside the restaurant, where he met cheers and songs from Palestine Libre.

Once inside, when he greeted the restaurant's customers, a group of demonstrators holding Palestinian flags began to sing, DC Libre, La Palestine Libre, Trump is the Hitler of our time.

The group of activists Code Pink claimed the credit for demonstrations. In a video on his social media accounts, Trump is seen approaching demonstrators before standing in front of them and smiling. He then makes them leave for them to leave, and they are escorted outside the restaurant as a so -called protester, he terrorizes the communities of DC

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the interaction.

Trump recently said that attendance at the DC restaurant had increased in the midst of his repression against crime in Washington, which included an increase in federal police and the deployment of armed National Guard troops. Before entering the restaurant, Trump said the city was now without a crime and that it will announce similar repression in a new city on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump, with vice-president JD Vance, talks to journalists outside the seafood in Joe, Steak Prime and Stone Crab in Washington on Tuesday.

We wanted to take some of the members of the cabinet for dinner, and we are here in the middle of the DC, which, as you know, in the past year was a very dangerous place, in the past 20 years, was actually very dangerous. And now there is practically no crime. We call it without crime, Trump told journalists.

The appearance of the restaurant occurred a few days after a journalist asked Trump if he dinner, noting that he had not gone to the restaurant during one or the other of his president's conditions, although he was regularly ate at the Trump International Hotel during his first four years in power.

In response, said Trump, I could, then I asked the journalist, do you want me to prove you that you have contrary?

JOES Stone Crab, which was opened for the first time in Miami Beach, Florida, has locations in Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas and Washington, with crab dishes that exceed $ 100.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed what the group ordered on Tuesday evening.

The president and his team loved crab, shrimp, salad, steak and dessert. The food was phenomenal and the service was fantastic. Thank you, JOES! Leavitt said in a statement.

