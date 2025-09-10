September 9, 2025: Trump Administration News, Epstein Documents and Immigration Crackdown





Students from four colleges in Washington, DC, gathered on Tuesday on their campuses to protest against President Donald Trumps on federal police in the capital of nations.

Several hundred students gathered on the campus of the American university holding signs saying that no ice on campus and DC says freedom, not fascism. They crossed the campus while singing, when DC is attacked, what do we do? We are fighting!

The first cycle Lizzie Graff called for the crowd to organize and mobilize against the occupation of DC, telling the students, we are an essential part of the fight.

After the students of the University of George Washington demonstrated by singing and holding signs, one of the Shadow Shadow senators, a non -voting position created by the local government, spoke to the students.

They use DC as a test field to pilot their far -right program for cities because we are not a state and we have no state, but if they succeed here, they then come for all the major cities of this country, said Ankit Jain.

Sofia Bari, Junior of George Washington, told CNN that she had attended the disengagement because there is no reason for the National Guard to be deployed here. This is not the best use of our money. You would not place the police in a fight field.

First -year student Abby Rosen told CNN that she had attended to show people that, especially young people, we really care, we want to make a difference and that we do not support the actions of the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, a host of students proved to be on the main quad of Howard University, a historically black university, to protest against the overvoltage of DC and the activity of applying the Immigration Act.

A recurring song during the demonstration: no ice in DC! No ice on campus!

Students from the University of Georgetown also organized a demonstration, which assisted the Democratic Senator Ed Markey and the representative Pramila Jayapal. Sofia Calabretta, co -president of Hoyas for immigrant rights, one of the groups participating in the demonstration, told CNN that the point of demonstration was to show that we mobilized the students to combat the occupation and militarization of DC, to fight for our community.

