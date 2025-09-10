



President Trump asked the EU to impose 100% prices on India and China to put pressure on Russia for his war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Trump made the request during a call with senior American officials and the EU in Washington on Tuesday. An American official said that they would “reflect” all the prices imposed by the EU on China and India. At the same time, Trump said that the United States and India agreed to resume commercial negotiations after weeks of back and forth on the purchase of Russian oil by India. I am happy to announce that India and the United States of America are negotiations pursued to fight against trade barriers between our two nations, Trump wrote on social networks on Tuesday. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, replied on X saying that he was convinced that commercial negotiations “will unlock the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership”. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday that it would quickly examine a legal challenge to high issues at the prices of President Trump, creating a resolution this fall. In a order Released on Tuesday, the High Court placed the case on the oral arguments in early November. This puts the case on an unusually rapid track for resolution, in particular given its significant political and economic reverberations. The Secretary in the United States of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, warned in recent days that the United States should reimburse around the “half” of the tariff income he has collected if the rules of the Supreme Court have exceeded his authority, which was the decision of a Federal Court of Appeal and the International Trade Court. Trump suggested that the United States should have to “relax” existing trade agreements, especially with the European Union, Japan and South Korea, if the Supreme Court does not maintain its prices. In social media stations, he clearly indicated that he put on the conservative majority of the High Court to maintain his signature trade policy. The rates at stake are the “reciprocal” radical rates, the functions specific to the country that Trump described at different stages this year (which you can see in the graph below). These tasks range from 10% to 50%. Trump used a 1977 law known as “IEPA” the international law on the economic powers of emergency to justify the taxation of prices. The Court of Appeal allowed the prices to stay in place while the case moves through the legal process. Find out more: What Trump's prices mean for the economy and your wallet Here are the latest updates because politics has repercussions in the world. LIVE Updates of 1836 Trump, Modi agrees to speak in order to resolve the dead end of trade Bloomberg News Reports: Read the rest here.

The Supreme Court accepts acid The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that it would quickly examine a legal challenge to high issues at President Trump's prices, creating a resolution in November. In a order Released on Tuesday, the High Court placed the case on the oral arguments in early November. He paved the way for a quick and likely final decision on a key pillar of the president's agenda. Trump's “reciprocal” prices, the functions in question in the case should remain in place until the high court makes its decision.

“ The party is finished '' while European car manufacturers face prices and a price war in China This week is Munich Car Show, the largest automotive event in Europe, when car manufacturers meet and make their debut on new versions. But with prices suspended from the sector, buzz and the media in years before can disappear. Reuters reports: Read the rest here.

Japan claims that the lower rates in the United States will take effect by September 16 The best Japanese negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said on Tuesday that American prices on Japanese products, including cars and car parts, will be lowered before September 16. Reuters reports: Read the rest here.

Vietnam exports to us, China imports fall in August after the prices take effect Vietnam exports to the United States fell from 2% from July to August to $ 13.94 billion, according to Vietnamese customs data on Tuesday, at a tariff of 20% on shipments in the United States. Reuters reports: Read the rest here.

American rates aggravate the challenges of the petrochemical sector, warn the leaders Reuters reports: Read the rest here.

United States, South Korea in blocking of more than $ 350 billion in investment funds South Korea negotiations with the United States to finalize a trade agreement has stalled due to concerns about the details relating to an investment fund of $ 350 billion that the two parties agreed within the framework of a broader trade agreement. A Seoul official warned that even the naval construction partnership may not reach an agreement. Bloomberg News: Read the rest here.

Lula, XI implores unity sockets in the middle of Trump threats The leaders of the country that make up the BRICS Alliance continued to decipher President Trump's prices and promised to fight against “unjustified and illegal business practices”. Bloomberg reports: Learn more about Bloomberg here.

The last reshuffle of Trump's prices exempts gold, other goods Early Monday morning, a series of Donald Trump's pricing regulates came into force following a decree Released late Friday. These adjustments have forced modifications to the way in which a range of goods is affected by the current “reciprocal” tariff configuration. In particular, the order excluded “articles related to ingots” from prices after Trump promised an action last month, because the fears that the gold bars are subject to tasks which briefly unleashed disorders on the gold markets. […] Overall, it was a notable decision on Trump's price levels. Indeed, this pricing authority specifies “reciprocal” that the president exercised during the weekend was deemed illegal by two courts, the Supreme Court likely to make a final decision in the weeks or months to come. “This EO is important,” wrote Ted Murphy, lawyer for international trade in Sidley Austin. He said that the overall message of the order is from the distance from international rules and that “fundamentally, the president will define (and modify) the prices on his own initiative”. “If the prices can change with a notice of 3 days (for a weekend), can a company really plan in advance?” He added. “Probably not.” Read more here.

China examines the update of commercial law as the price barriers increase The best Chinese legislative body said on Monday that it had started to examine the first update in more than 20 years to its foreign trade law, aimed at providing legal support to the countermeasures of commercial conflicts. The revision would allow China to impose commercial prohibitions or restrictions on persons or groups considered as a threat to security or sovereignty of China, according to a report by the Xinhua news agency. Reuters reports: Read the rest here.

The United States weighs annual supplies of flea supply in China for Samsung, Hynix The United States is proposing annual approvals for flea manufacturing exports to Samsung (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) China, aimed at avoiding world supply disturbances after President Trump has ended the derogations in the Biden era. Bloomberg News Reports: Read the rest here.

American factory raid shakes South Korea and arouses the investor, commercial anxiety A descent of immigration to a Georgia EV battery factory led by two South Korean companies disturbed Seoul, two weeks to come after President Trump met President Lee. Its impact on trade agreement remains uncertain. Bloomberg News: Read the rest here.

The prices have cost Volkswagen “several billion” so far, said the CEO Reuters reports: Read the rest here.

Trump says Georgia Raid shows the need for training for American workers President Trump said he wanted to bring experts to train American workers after an immigration raid in an EV battery factory, South Korean property in Georgia. Bloomberg News Reports: Read the rest here.

The slowest August export growth in China in 6 months as American tariff risks are rising Reuters reports: Read the rest here.

Postal traffic towards us drops more than 80% after Trump eliminated the minimis exemption The Associated Press Reports: Read the rest here.

Trump signs an executive decree exempting gold, tungsten and uranium from world rates Bloomberg reports: Read the rest here.

Trump threatens a commercial investigation that could trigger prices after EU Google fines Bloomberg reports: Read the rest here.

TRUMPS prices leave us with costly administrative formalities One thing that President Trump has promised to make administrative writing formalities for American companies, but seems that the commitment may have already been broken due to the radical prices of the American president, which have created more paperwork for American companies. Bloomberg News Reports: Read the rest here.

