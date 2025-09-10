Politics
Trump urges the EU to impose 100% prices on China, India; The United States and India accept talks
President Trump asked the EU to impose 100% prices on India and China to put pressure on Russia for his war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported.
Trump made the request during a call with senior American officials and the EU in Washington on Tuesday. An American official said that they would “reflect” all the prices imposed by the EU on China and India.
At the same time, Trump said that the United States and India agreed to resume commercial negotiations after weeks of back and forth on the purchase of Russian oil by India.
I am happy to announce that India and the United States of America are negotiations pursued to fight against trade barriers between our two nations, Trump wrote on social networks on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, replied on X saying that he was convinced that commercial negotiations “will unlock the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership”.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday that it would quickly examine a legal challenge to high issues at the prices of President Trump, creating a resolution this fall.
In a order Released on Tuesday, the High Court placed the case on the oral arguments in early November. This puts the case on an unusually rapid track for resolution, in particular given its significant political and economic reverberations.
The Secretary in the United States of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, warned in recent days that the United States should reimburse around the “half” of the tariff income he has collected if the rules of the Supreme Court have exceeded his authority, which was the decision of a Federal Court of Appeal and the International Trade Court.
Trump suggested that the United States should have to “relax” existing trade agreements, especially with the European Union, Japan and South Korea, if the Supreme Court does not maintain its prices. In social media stations, he clearly indicated that he put on the conservative majority of the High Court to maintain his signature trade policy.
The rates at stake are the “reciprocal” radical rates, the functions specific to the country that Trump described at different stages this year (which you can see in the graph below). These tasks range from 10% to 50%. Trump used a 1977 law known as “IEPA” the international law on the economic powers of emergency to justify the taxation of prices.
The Court of Appeal allowed the prices to stay in place while the case moves through the legal process.
Find out more: What Trump's prices mean for the economy and your wallet
Here are the latest updates because politics has repercussions in the world.
Sources
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/live/trump-tariffs-live-updates-trump-urges-eu-to-impose-100-tariffs-on-china-india-us-and-india-agree-to-talks-175804419.html
