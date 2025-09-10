



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today that Ukraine should have the right to strike in military bases in Russia, hence attacks on civilians are underway, reports a net censur, quoted by Focus. The former Prime Minister declared it during his speech at the Ukrainian Defense Innovation Forum, which takes place with the support of the National Association of the Ukrainian Defense Industry. Johnson has also noted that, above all, Ukraine needs financial support to develop its own defense capacities and said that the future of Ukraine is a question of identity and choice, not a territory. “President Trump himself rightly stressed: we must authorize Ukrainians to use these weapons on bases that are used to kill their civilians, even if these bases are in Russia. Ukraine has chosen the West path and that we must confirm that the choice with our presence in Ukraine, with Western security guarantees and clearly indicates that it goes to European institutions and Johnson. At the same time, he recognizes that a ceasefire could be a way to get out of the situation, even if it means freezing the conflict. In his opinion, it would not be a compromise on questions of sovereignty. “It is necessary that the world allies of Ukraine show at least a tenth of the courage that the Ukrainians show. Then, we can end this war in the only way possible – with a free, sovereign and independent Ukraine,” concludes the politician.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fakti.bg/en/world/999125-boris-johnson-it-is-high-time-that-the-ukrainian-army-was-given-the-right-to-strike-at-military-bases-in-russia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

