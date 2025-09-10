The American singer marries Millben on Trump, PM Modi's messages on commercial negotiations: this is how friends negotiate





American singer Mary Millben praised the renewed trade dialogue between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for this an example of the way “friends are negotiating”. Trump announced on Tuesday the resumption of commercial talks with India, supervising the decision as an attempt to dismantle obstacles between the two countries and to reach a breakthrough agreement. Millben has amplified the mood of reconciliation on X, by publishing: “This is how friends negotiate. With mutual respect, understanding and the shared common ground. It is the @potus and the PM @narendramodi that I know. We need each other and we are stronger together. Our alliance establishes a moral and economic compassion for the world. The American singer's response occurred a few hours after Trump, in an article on Truth Social, said that he was looking forward to talking with his “very good friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks. “I am happy to announce that India and the United States of America continue negotiations to fight against trade barriers between our two nations. I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks,” wrote Trump. Prime Minister Modi responded with equal optimism, stressing that negotiations would help unlock the “unlimited potential” of the India-US partnership. “India and the United States are close friends and natural partners. I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlocking the unlimited potential of the Indian-American partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I am also impatient to speak with President Trump. We will work together to ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for the two people,” said PM Modi on X. Trump had previously imposed a 25% rate on Indian products of August 7, 2025, citing oil purchases from New Delhi, then doubled the 50% obligation as a punishment. Washington said India imports indirectly helped Moscow to finance his war in Ukraine. Last month, Millben expressed its alarm against the United States’s tariff climbing on India, warning that the “muscle verbiage” between Trump and Prime Minister Modi was disturbing on both sides and injured small businesses in India and the United States. “I will say: America needs India, and India needs America. Any direction in politics that tense our strategic alliance is the wrong direction. @Potus and @narendramod, my beloved leaders, this exchange of muscle verbiage '' on prices is disturbing the United States. I speak to them daily. In particular, Millben met the first Prime Minister Modi during his state visit to the United States in June 2023. That year, she interpreted the Indian national anthem at the Ronald Reagan building in Washington. After the performance, she hit the feet of the PM Modi to seek her blessings, a gesture that drew media attention. – ends Posted by: Sahil sinha Posted on: Sept. 10, 2025

