Indian and American teams strive to conclude discussions on a trade agreement that will unlock the potential of the bilateral partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday in response to President Donald Trumps Notes that there would be no difficulty in commercial negotiations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2025. (Reuters)

It was the second positive exchange between the two leaders on social networks in four days in the midst of important strains in bilateral relations on Trumps' decision to double prices on Indian products at 50% compared to Indian Purchases of Russian Energy. The two leaders – who were in contact for the last phone in June – also said they were looking forward to talking to each other.

Modi has described India and the United States as close to close and natural partners in an article on social networks and have said: I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlocling the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership.

Our teams work to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I’m also looking forward to talking with President Trump. We will work together to get a better and more prosperous future for our two people.

A few hours earlier, Trump declared in an article on Truth Social that India and the United States continue negotiations to deal with the trade barriers between our two nations.

He added, I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. I am sure that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries!

Shortly after Trump's remarks on social networks, the Financial Times reported that Trump had asked the European Union (EU) on Tuesday to impose prices up to 100% on China and India as part of a joint effort to put pressure on Russia to end his war in Ukraine.

Citing unidentified officials, the report said Trump had made the request when he made a meeting in Washington between senior American officials and the EU, who had gathered to discuss the next package of European sanctions against Russia.

The upper members of the Trumps administration such as the White House Commercial Advisor, Peter Navarro, continued to target India during the Russian oil purchases in the midst of recent presidents on social networks. Trump has not targeted China on Russian oil purchases. He made a highly hike on Chinese products, but reduced them in May and a pricing truce is in force between the two parties.

During their last exchange on Saturday, Modi Reciprocus the reciprocity of the positive assessment of bilateral links on social networks after the American president told journalists that he would always be friends with Modi and underlined a special relationship between the two countries. At the time, it was the first positive exchange between the two leaders since their last word on the phone on June 17.

The tone of the prevailing of two recent publications on social networks on India and Modi was clearly different from the criticism that its superior assistants have supported the country and its leaders in recent days. Navarro said that India prices cost American jobs and that its Russian oil purchases are profits that finance Russian President Vladimir Poutins War Machine.

Navarro also said that India should arrive at one point in commercial negotiations instead of going to bed with Russia and China, because it will not end well for India.

While the official trade negotiations between India and the United States broke down a few weeks ago, Indian officials said that the two parties were in contact to advance a bilateral trade agreement which, depending on the two countries, would be concluded in the fall.

Trade negotiations were also linked to a planned visit to India by Trump for the Quad summit. Although no date has been finalized for the meeting, the members of Quad – who include India, Australia, Japan and the United States – had explored the possibility of holding the summit in November.

During the telephone conversation on June 17, which was launched at the request of Trumps after being able to meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, Modi told Trump, on the context of the repeated statements of Trumps according to which he had negotiated a cease-fire between India and Pakistan in May, that a trade agreement had not appeared in any discussion between the Indian sides and the United States.

Modi also told Trump that there had been no discussion on American mediation to put an end to hostilities, which had stopped at the request of the Pakistans after the understanding of the Indian and Pakistani military through existing channels. Modi has also clearly indicated that India had not accepted any mediation by a third party in the past or the present and would not do so in the future.