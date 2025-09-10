The real cost of tariffs on India

On August 27, President Donald drew 50% of India prices, some of the steepest he imposed on any country in the world, entered into force. The samples mark an astonishing break between the two largest democracies in the world and a setback for a partnership whose geopolitical significance had increased.

The cooperation that took root between India and the United States at the turn of the 21st century has focused on shared values: the two countries could together help consolidate democracy and human rights in a world where the influence of authoritarian powers, in particular Russia and China, has had an ever-increasing influence. Former President Barack Obama described the relationship between the two nations as potentially one of the decisive partnerships of the 21st century. It was before the policy of the two countries started to travel in a more authoritarian direction.

Trump has brought new turbulence to relations between the United States and India. In May, the president said he had negotiated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following a brief conflict between the two nations. Trump then repeated this claim more than 20 times. Any form of mediation in relation India with Pakistan is a delicate subject in New Delhi, understood as an assault against the sovereignty of nations; Trumps boasts of opening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to noisy criticism and put it on a provocative nationalist position.

Read: Modis climbing trap

Then, on July 30, Trump announced a price of 25% on India, with additional unpertified penalties due to Indian Purchases of Russian oil and weapons. Modi, in part because it wanted to demonstrate Indian autonomy, has shown no tendency to stop these purchases. Trump's response occurred a week later, on August 6: he doubled the 50%prices.

Before all that, India and the United States have come closer regularly for almost three decades. Pakistan had been an ally of the Cold War of the Americas on the subcontinent, but during the world war against terrorism, Washington came to see Islamabad as unreliable and rather approached New Delhi. A partnership between two democracies the size of a continent seemed to many organic political decision -makers and are necessary, more than competition with China has intensified. America has cultivated India both as a counterweight to China and in recognition of growing growing countries.

India is now the fourth economy in the world and planned to become its third before the end of this decade. Trade between India and the United States amounts to around $ 130 billion a year, making America Indias the largest trading partner. India is now exporting more iphones to the American market than China, and its gigantic pharmaceutical industry provides 40% of generic medicines in the Americas. The country has obtained an important place in the interconnected network of world trade. Non -polite jewels from Africa, for example, could arrive in Surat, a diamond center in the original state of Gujarat in Modis, before crossing the world to show America buyers; After the buyers have made their choice, the diamonds returned to India to be cut and polite before shipping the final product to America.

Some of the Trumps grievances are legitimate: it has ridiculed India as a tariff king, qualifying some of its unpleasant commercial obstacles, and in fact India imposes higher prices than the Americas of other best business partners. The protectionism of countries has roots in its colonial history: India has not been won over by the British Empire But by the East India CompanyPerhaps the first multinational society in the world.

Since the adoption of the economy of the free market in the early 1990s, India has released large sections of its economy, but the distrust of countries towards world trade remains deeply rooted. The high prices protect a range of influential groups against global competition: the district of Farmersa No Indian politician can afford to alienate and also national oligarchs, which finance a large part of the policy of the countries. Indian economic policies have created a creamy layer of large companies that were assured of a large domestic market, said Aditya Balasubramanian, an Indian economy historian.

During the first Trump administration, India has appeased the United States by reducing obstacles to American products such as bourbon And Harley Davidson motorcycles. But he never concluded a trade agreement which would have forced to make major concessions. However, Trump and Modi seemed to have experienced a warm and natural chemistry during these years. In 2019, during a joint appearance in Houston, Modi broke the diplomatic protocol by pleading for the re -election of Trump. Trump went to India the following year during a state visit, and the Indian Prime Minister deployed the largest receptions, packing the largest world cricket stage, with a capacity greater than 100,000 in Gujarat.

Trump, not particularly rigged on the rights of minorities and the Democrat decline in Modi, has neglected transgressions that few previous American presidents would have. During the visit of Trumps to New Delhi, the violence caused by Hindu nationalist crowds resulted in the death of 53 people, mainly Muslims. Trump did not condemn the Indian Prime Minister or his political movement for violence.

But Bromance withered after Trump lost against Joe Biden in 2020. The Indian Prime Minister was one of the world's first leaders to congratulate the new elected president, and he avoided meeting the defeated Republican again, rejecting several invitations to Mar-A-Lago during his visits to America. A source with knowledge of these events told me that officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicate that Modi was seen with Trump during the Biden years, on the grounds that Hed has already made the administration with his Houston approval.

Last September, Trump was once again a presidential candidate. He announced a plan to meet the Indian leader later this month, describing Modi as fantastic but labeling India a very great aggressor in terms of trade. Perhaps fearing a backlash if Kamala Harris had won the presidency, Modi changed his mind on the meeting, which never took place.

Modi was quite reckless, told me Siddharth Varadarajan, a foreign policy commentator. Perhaps to make amends, said Varadarajan, Modi sent his Minister of Foreign Affairs to Washington in January at Angle for an invitation to the inauguration. None came. However, the following month, Modi was among the first world leaders to visit the White House, where Trump did not receive it at the entrance, as he did for other foreign leaders.

The relationship between Trump and Modi reached his Nadir with the India-Pakistan conflict in early May. After four days of fighting, Trump unilaterally announced a ceasefire on Truth Social, before New Delhi or Islamabad confirmed the end of hostilities. Trump continued to boast that he had negotiated the story of ceasing to stop which struck the image of Modis Domestic Strong-Man.

During a telephone call stretched a month later, on June 17, Modi told Trump that the role of the Americas had had little impact on the ceasefire, which was directly negotiated between India and Pakistan. He also said New Delhi would never accept mediation in his relationship with Islamabad. The next day, Trump met Asim Munnir, the Pakistani army chief, in a striking gap in the protocol: no American president had previously welcomed the Pakistani army chief without a civil contingent present. But Munir had Trump's favorite curry by calling on the American president to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the India-Pakistan conflict. As a elected leader receives a district, Modi would simply not have been able to engage in such an obsequious flattery.

Read: flattery, firmness and flourish

Nevertheless, despite the tensions between Trump and Modi, the Indian negotiators have remained convinced that the two countries would conclude a trade agreement. On July 24, the India Minister of Commerce said the countries made fantastic progress in an agreement. The fact that the prices followed six days later was perplexed and that the sanctions for India Purchasing Russian oil did it even more, since Trump had seemed to be a better relationship with Moscow. In addition, Washington did not penalize China or Turkey for buying Russian oil in India.

Modi responded by strengthening relations with other foreign leaders. After the announcement of the price, he spoke with Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva to speak of stimulating bilateral trade and organizing Lula to make a state visit to India next year. Modi also invited Vladimir Putin for a visit to New Delhi later this year.

The most striking is that at the end of August, Modi paid his first visit to China in seven years: he attended the Shanghai cooperation organization, a Eurasian block often considered anti-Western, in the city of North Chinese in Tianjin. A photo of the summit shows Putin, Modi and Chinas Xi Jinping is regrouping, chatting in the absence marked by their American rival. During his stay in Tianjin, Modi held a bilateral meeting with Xi, who asked that the dragon and the elephant occur together without four months after Pakistan fought India with Chinese weapons.

The relationship between India and the United States could still recover. But New Delhi came to consider the Trump administration as an actorot Mercurial and unreliable without reason, given the mixed messages from Washington. On Fox News, the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, rejected the Tianjin conference as a large performance and expressed his confidence that the commercial impasse between the United States and India would be resolved. But Trump followed with a more disturbing message on Social truth September 5: it looks like we lost India and Russia in the deepest and darkest. May they have a long and prosperous future together! The next day, in the White House remarks, Trump said that the United States and India had a special relationship and that he and Modi are still friends. The Indian Prime Minister posted favorably on X in response.

A succession of American presidents and Indian Prime Ministers, as well as diplomats and influential people from the two countries, spent almost three decades carefully forging an alliance. Now New Delhi recalibbs and returns to what is included in Indian language as a strategic autonomy, a multilateral orientation perfected during long decades of non-alignment during the Cold War. What was formerly envisaged as a vital partnership of the 21st century is that fraying and becoming another source of uncertainty in a world order which seems to collapse.