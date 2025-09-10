Trump welcomed by demonstrators in the DC restaurant where he dined but applauded outside





Washington – President Donald Trump dined Tuesday evening in a seafood restaurant near the White House, promoting its deployment of the National and Federal Guard the police in order to repress crimes in the national capital.

His procession led the short distance to Joe's seafood, at Prime Steak & Stone Crab on 15th Street, NW, in DC, after weeks of president of the mobilization of the federal authorities and the military who, according to him, made Washington “a safe area”.

Cracks were heard while the president came out of his limousine – although there were also a handful of huae and songs of demonstrators opposing American politics to support Israel in his war with Hamas in Gaza.

“We are in the middle of the DC, which, as you know, in the past year, was a very dangerous place – in the past 20 years – and now it has practically no crime,” Trump told journalists.

He added that he would not have stood out “in the middle of the street” a few months ago. The suggestion was, however, eccentric and did not really reflect whether crime levels had changed in Washington, because the president is still surrounded by strong security wherever he goes.

After entering the restaurant, the video on social networks showed it shaking hand from a few guests inside. But he also looked at an extended period on a small group of demonstrators who have brandished miniature flags from Gaza and sang: “Free DC! Palestine Free! Trump is the Hitler of our time!”

The president got closer to them and could be seen making a gesture briefly but did not seem to speak.

A few seconds later, Trump made a gesture for the region to be eliminated, then made a gesture again.

The secret service agents have abolished the demonstrators, saying several times: “It's time to leave. It's time to leave.” Some demonstrators made a sign of banners of the Palestinian flag while they were leaving.

Others in the restaurant have been heard huer or sing “USA! USA!”

President Trump leaves after having dinner with Joe's Seafood, Steak Prime & Stone Crab, a restaurant near the White House, September 9, 2025. Alex Brandon / AP

The Féminist Codepink group said he had the restaurant demonstrators.

Some restaurants have reported a drop in reservations since Trump announced federal repression on August 7, when there have been frequent street demonstrations denouncing his actions. The increase in military and police presence has also sometimes sparked confrontations between residents and authorities in normally calm neighborhoods.

Trump nevertheless said on several occasions that he had spoken to friends who tell him that local restaurants are full and that people have noticed a decrease in crime. He says he also heard that people appreciate the crews working to eliminate homeless camps in the context of repression.

Vice-president JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the Secretary of Defense, are accompanied by Vice-President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Secretary of Defense. In his comments before taking dinner, Trump said: “Restaurants are booming.”

“People come out of dinner where they did not come out for years,” he said.

After Mr. Trump returned to the White House after 10 p.m., press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who was also one of those who dine with him, said that he had eaten crab, shrimp, salad, steak and dessert.

The excursion was remarkable because the president rarely goes far from the White House when he is in Washington. And such outings have become even less common since it sold the hotel bearing a few blocks of houses, which was a key meeting point for administration officials and supporters during his first mandate.

The White House reported on Tuesday that there had been nearly 2,200 arrests since Mr. Trump announced the repression of Washington on August 7.

Trump also deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles in June and threatened to send troops to other large democratic cities, including Baltimore, New Orleans and Chicago – where national and local authorities are already preparing for operations to strongly increase the application of immigration.

He said on Tuesday evening: “We are going to announce another city that we are going to be very soon”, adding that it could be on Wednesday. He added that the mayor of this city and the governor of the state in which he finds himself “would like to be there”.

This follows Trump over the weekend a parodic image of “Apocalypse Now” with a ball of flames while helicopters zooly on the lake and the Chicago horizon line, the third largest city in the country.

“” I love the smell of deportations in the morning “,” wrote Trump on his social media site. “Chicago about to find out why this is called the Ministry of War.”

In the post, Trump did not offer any detail beyond the label “Chipocalypse Now”, a play on the title of the film of the Vietnam War of Francis Ford Coppola, in which a character says: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”

Last week, Trump signed an executive decree seeking to rename the Ministry of Defense as Ministry of War – even after months of campaign to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize. The name change requires the approval of the congress.

In his own position in response, Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker called Trump as a “budding dictator”. He joined the officials of the State and the City – and many residents of Chicago – by denouncing the idea of ​​a federal repression as useless.

