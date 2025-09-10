The United States decision this month rename The Ministry of Defense at the Ministry of War is much more than a bureaucratic change. Since 1947, the defense label has served as a rhetorical shield, depicting America as a power that reacts rather than initiate. Each intervention abroad, from Korea to Iraq, has been formulated as a defensive necessity. By restoring the old name, Washington strips this veneer.

For Asia, the signal is undoubtedly: the United States now recognizes itself openly as a war power. This change only occurs days after Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un and several other Asian leaders gathered in China, stressing the symbolic weight of Washingon's decision in a context of intensification of high power rivalry.

The real danger is that once the language of war is normalized, peacekeeping becomes much more difficult.

In Northeast Asia, the psychological impact of the renamed will be immediate. Japan, still limited by its pacifist constitution, faces new challenges to justify the presence of American forces on its soil. For decades, Tokyo portrayed The Okinawa Navies as defenders rather than instigators, a story that helped temper the public's opposition. Now it remains to be seen if Japanese voices will wonder if a presence of the war service undermines this assertion, even if no official declaration has yet been published by the Japanese government. Local Okinawan leaders, who have long resisted the basic extensions, can see the renown as a confirmation of their fears that Japan can be dragged into a regional conflict No own manufacturing.

South Korea, which is based strongly on its alliance with the United States to dissuade North Korea, is now faced with a dilemma. While Seoul's political decision -makers continue to insist that the alliance is essential, the change of brand of the Pentagon as the Ministry of War suggests that Washington considers the Korean peninsula not only as a shield but as a base before for confrontation with China. War secretary Pete Hegseth has reinforced this impression when he declaredWere going to go to the offensive, not only in defense. Maximum levility, not lukewarm legality. Such rhetoric projects a more offensive posture that even disturbs allies like Japan and South Korea, who already feel vulnerable to North Korean and Chinese threats.

In South Korea, where anti-American feeling is reducing the opportunity, renown is likely to revive the debates on the question of whether the alliance improves or compromises long-term security. These anxieties are aggravated by economic friction more recently, a raid by the American immigration authorities on a Hyundai battery factory in Georgia, where hundreds of South Korean workers were detained by raising questions to Seoul on the reliability of its partnership with Washington at a time when America openly embraces the language of war.

A shoulder patch on a uniform (pledge Daniel / US Air Force)

For China, change is a Propaganda. Beijing has long -standing Washington to be a Hegémon's drug addict in war, while US officials have at stake with global defense and freedom of navigation stories. By kissing the war label, Washington effectively validates the argument of Beijing. In diplomacy, legitimacy can be as powerful as naval tonnage. Chinese officials can now say to the Asian nations: look, America no longer pretends; They are openly in a state of war. Li Haidong, an American business expert at China Foreign Affairs University, said This decision indicates that America intends to use its military power with a more aggressive approach. He added that the name change reflects a passage from a defensive posture to a more belligerent posture, creating uncertainty for world peace and stability.

Southeast Asia would be the hardest. The Association of Nations of Southeast Asia was built On the vision of an area of ​​peace, freedom and neutrality (Zopfan). Washington war rhetoric would make much more difficult to maintain this framework. Indonesia, the de facto chief of the Anase, would find it difficult to maintain strategic balance. Align too closely with Washington and Jakarta is likely to be described as a war pawn. Drift too far, and it loses access to defense technology and strategic investment. Anyway, the diplomatic space is narrowed. Such pressures could also reduce the cohesion of the Anase, which makes it more difficult for the block to present a unified position on the challenges of regional security, from the Southern China Sea to the Rivalry of Great Power.

The Philippines, linked by a mutual defense treaty with Washington and now organizing access sites in the United States, faces a similar dilemma. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. justified the military pact with the United States as a defensive measure to protect Philippine sovereignty. However, with the Pentagon renamed the Ministry of War, American bases in the Philippines risk of being perceived not as shields but as springboard for regional conflicts. Such perceptions are important: they can erode the domestic legitimacy of the presence of the Americas, even in a country where security links with Washington are deep.

This symbolic change is also certain to supply a regional race on arms. According to the International Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Asian defense expenses have cultivated on average 45% per year Over the past decade, led by China, Japan and India. An United States that is no longer hidden behind the term defense will probably accelerate this trend. Japan is already debating the biggest defense budget in its history, while South Korea increases investments in anti -missile defense and naval expansion. In Southeast Asia, countries like Vietnam and Indonesia may feel obliged to follow the plunge, for fear that they will not be delayed in an increasingly defined security environment by the open confrontation.

In the end, the name change is both ideological and administrative, reporting that Washington now openly embraces the language of war. For Asia, already marked by rivalries and fragile interdependence, this rhetorical change could be more destabilizing than new military deployments. No government in the region has yet commented, but the change is likely To shape us escalation in Asia-Pacific. The real danger is that once the language of war is normalized, peacekeeping becomes much more difficult, a risk of the Southeast and Northeast Asia cannot afford.