The Pakistani court gives 17 supporters of 10 years of Imran Khan





Lahore: A Pakistani court rendered the 10 -year prison terms each to 17 supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a riot case in 2023.

The judge of the Court Anti-Terrorism Lahore, Manzer, Ali Gill, declared the verdict inside the prison of Kot Lakhpat here on Tuesday in the case linked to the fire of a vehicle of judge of the Supreme Court in the city on May 9, 2023, which broke out after the arrest of Khan by Pakistani places.

Among the Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), condemned leaders were the former ministers of Punjab, Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmood Rashid; The former governor of Punjab, Omer Sarfraz Cheema; And former senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

The court also condemned fashion designer Khadija Shah, a granddaughter of former head of the Asif army Nawaz Janjua, a sentence of five years in prison in the same case.

According to a court manager, former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and 20 others were acquitted in the case.

This is the case of the fourth May 9 in Lahore in which Qureshi was acquitted, while Rashid, Cheema, Chaudhry and Rashid were sentenced.

The PTI strongly condemned the verdict, describing it as politically motivated.

“This judgment on the events of May 9 against the leaders of the PTI challenges both evidence and jurisprudential integrity. It seems that the delivery of judgments against PTI has become the only means of survival in the judiciary.

“Such a declaration, stripped of consistency and devoid of impartiality, is a shame for the very principles of justice that he claims to support,” said the senior PTI, Zulfi Bokhari, in a press release.

He said that the verdict is “purely political, an intimidation tool designed to suppress Khan's” unequaled popularity “and” silence the democratic voices by fear rather than the law “.

On May 9, 2023, PTI supporters organized demonstrations throughout the country against the arrest of Khan and attacked military facilities and public buildings.

After the riots, around 10,000 PTI supporters were arrested.

