The economic policy of the Minister of Finance Purbaya Wanti-Wanti Prabowo could be more sufficient than Jokowi-Sby





Biennis.comJAKARTA – Minister of Finance Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa warned that the president's economic policy PRABOWO SUBIANTO Maybe worse than the era of the two previous presidents, if it does not encourage Turnover larger in the private (private) sector. Purbaya explained, in particular during the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) of the Boiteuse Economic Machine because the economy was more managed by the government. Meanwhile, the private sector that would contribute up to 90% of stops or is slowed down. He said that money's turnover must be encouraged through tax and monetary policies. “The era of Pak Prabowo can also be the same. It's still new now. If the government is still To slow downAnd strangling the economy also on the other side and the monetary is also the same, it will be worse than the previous two days. Two machines died, “he explained during a working meeting with Commission XI of the House of Representatives on Wednesday (9/10/2025). Purbaya said he had worked under the 6th president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (Sby) and the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In the SBY era, he declared that economic growth could reach an average of 6% in accordance with the growth of cash flow or the known monetary base. The growth of the monetary base or the M0 in the Sby era, Bright Purbaya, was on average 17%. This encourages liquidity sufficiently banking for the credit to be also turned. “Consequently, how much money in the system, how much credit has increased? 22%. So, when the era of Pak Sby, even if it has not built a total infrastructure, private sector The life that manages the economy, “he said. The private sector living, he explained, contributed to the tax ratio. This is due to the contribution tax revenues From the business world, he therefore mentioned that the tax ratio of the SBY era at 0.5% was greater than the era of Jokowi. Unlike Sby, continuous Purbaya, M0 Jokowi's growth was only 7%. In fact, its growth was 0% during the two years before the COVVI-19 pandemic crisis. He claimed to have said that the economic engine at the time was coming back because only the government was being executed, while the private sector stopped or slowed down. “Our economic engine is drinking. Only the government is running, while 90% stops or slowed down,” he said. For this reason, he said that his task as a new treasurer in countries was to light monetary and tax machines. One of the things he will do is to inject the country's financial system with stored government funds Indonesia bank (BI). “I reported to the president:” Sir, I will put money in the economic system. How much? I now have 425 Billions of RP in BI, in cash tomorrow I put 200 billions of rupees, “he said. In the future, the money injected into banks has been requested so that Bi does not absorb it again. Hope, fiscal policy to relaunch the private sector can revive the economy. “From government sideI will make sure that slow shopping is even better, “he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20250910/9/1910123/menkeu-purbaya-wanti-wanti-kebijakan-ekonomi-prabowo-bisa-lebih-mencekik-dari-jokowi-sby The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos