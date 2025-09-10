Politics
A gas pipeline agreement between Russia and China is always troubled on many details
Frankfurt, Germany (AP) the chief of Gazprom Gazprom de Gasprom belonging to a public property said he has an agreement to build a pipeline in China, but there are many unanswered questions about the details of the agreement.
On paper, the project known as the power of Siberia 2 would give Russia a means of replacing some of the income from its decades of sale of natural gas to Europe which was lost above its Invasion of Ukraine. The pipeline would transport reserves gas in western Siberia through Mongolia to China.
And what the CEO of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, called a binding legal memorandum to build the pipeline with the China National Petroleum Co. Moscow and Beijing to highlight their in -depth links against the United States.
Here are key problems surrounding the power of Siberia 2 and why it cannot completely replace Russia has lost revenues from Europe:
The Lakhta Center, which houses the headquarters of the Russian gas monopoly, Gazprom, is seen in Saint Petersburg, Russia, April 27, 2022. (Photo / Dmitri Lovetsky, file)
A new link with China
The pipeline took place at 6,700 kilometers (4,163 miles) of the gas fields in the Yamal peninsula in western Siberia, after Lake Baikal in eastern Siberia, then through Mongolia in China. For more than 50 years, Russia has made fat benefits sending Yamal gas to Europe through pipelines leading to the west.
But Russia cut most pipeline gases in Europe during the war in Ukraine, and the European Union wants to end the rest of the supplies by 2027.
The new pipeline would therefore be a way to move these lost gas sales to a new new customer.
The geopolitics of the agreement
The power of Siberia 2 would carry 50 billion cubic meters per year to China, against up to 180 billion cubic meters per year which went to Europe, which means that the new pipeline could only be part of the lost affairs. It would complete a previous and smaller power of the Siberia line which carries gases from different fields of eastern Siberia with a capacity of 38 billion cubic meters per year.
Announcement of Millers, who came during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi JinpingLeave the key details aside. There was no agreement on gas prices or even which would finance the construction of pipelines.
Analysts claim that the announcement was mainly a chance for Russia and China to highlight their closer relationship and for China to the Snubage of the American liquefied natural gas which comes by ship.
India buys Russian oil Despite US President Donald Trump, retailing with 25% import prices, and Chinese US liquefied natural gas purchases are blocked by prices imposed as part of the Chinese commercial dispute with the Trump administration. Meanwhile, China began to take LNG expeditions from the Russian Arctic-2 terminal, which was the target of American and EU sanctions.
The theaters of the agreement are therefore clear.
You have this program of Russia, India, China by saying, you know what, we do not care about your sanctions, we do not care about your LNG, said Michal Meidan, head of energy research in China at the Institute of Oxford for Energy Studies.
The announcement was an absolutely ideal way … to say: look, were not all discussions, here is a real measure, said Annette Bohr, a researcher associated with the Russian program and Eurasie at Chatham House in London.
But although the agreement is a step forward for Gazprom, this is not an agreement concluded. There is no confirmed calendar, no final price agreement, she said.
Chinas Hard Bogain on prices
Discussions on the pipeline have evolved slowly, largely because China has resisted low prices.
Currently, it is quite possible that Beijing is still ready to commit to being part of the pipeline, and at highly reduced prices, which has in fact been the problem for a number of years, said Bohr. Russia therefore subsidizes the consumption of Chinese gas.
She added that China is permanently in the drivers' sieges with regard to energy transactions.
The announcement underlines that China is the dominant partner, said Alexander Gabuev, director of Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.
China has several other sources to import gas. So, if Russia is ready to provide conditions that meet the requirements of Chinas, then it is probably a green light, he said. But without that, it is just a friendly reminder that Russia needs to meet a part of Chinese demand. And he tells you that China has a huge lever effect and has, in a way, the seniority of this relationship.
Does China need another fossil fuel pipeline?
Given global efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels, a good question is whether China needs another gas supplier, explains the Oxford Energy Meidan institutes.
It is not clear that he really needs the power of Siberia 2, she said, adding that there is a huge uncertainty about the demand of China in the 2030s, even Chinese analysts and Chinese institutions.
The future demand for Chinas is part of a complex equation involving a carbon shift, which emits more carbon dioxide, because the swing fuel used to cover the peaks of electricity demand which cannot be satisfied by renewable energies such as wind or hydroelectricity.
One more quickly moving from coal means more for short -term gas use, while slower coal outlet could increase gas consumption. Battery storage to cover demand peaks and nuclear energy could also play a role.
They cannot necessarily use more gas if they make renewable energies and storage faster than anyone, or if they find other ways where … they use their hydro and their nuclear, said Meidan.
For China, gas is sort of pleasant to have (but) it is not a must, she added.
–
Kozlowska reported in London.

