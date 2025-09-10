The former Wamendes revoked the trial of Roy Suryo et al concerning the question of the diploma of Jokowi

Former deputy minister of the village Pdtt Paiman Raharjo withdraw civil action against Roy Suryo DKK on problems degree The 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The civil prosecution of the Central Jakarta District Court has been officially revoked by Paiman today.

“Thanks to this letter, we submit and declare a civil trial to the district court of Jakarta Central with the register number: 456pdt.g / 2025 / pn.jkt.pst, in the name of Professor Dr. Paiman Raharjo, M.SC, as a plaintiff against the professor. The Paiman trial which was seen by AFP on Wednesday (9/10/2025).

Paiman said he had made peace with two accused, namely Bambang Suryadi Bitor and Hermanto during the mediation session. He said he wanted to focus on criminal reports against Roy Suryo and Al in the metropolitan police in Jakarta.

“Yes, the reason is two. The first, because there is already peace in the mediation session, the second is because they want to focus only on the criminal,” he said.

“I focus on the desire to work because of the calls of the regional police, PN calls almost twice a week. I also disturb my work,” he continued.

In addition, Paiman hopes that Roy Suryo will soon be appointed suspect in the police reporting the metropolitan police of Jakarta. According to him, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and Bareskim Polri had declared whether the Jokowi diploma was original.

“We hope that Joko Widodo's reports to the metropolitan police of Jakarta immediately put Roy Suryo CS as a suspect because the Jokowi diploma was recognized as original by UGM, it is recognized by the Bareskim laboratory, the existence of SP3 Bareskim Polri for public complaints on the Jokowi, the Paiman Bambang Susyadi was considered by the Jokowi diploma, Paiman Bambang Susyadi Susyad.

“Thus, immediately placed the suspect Roy Suryo CS, immediately tried in court to be clear all those who are guilty that Roy Suryo CS or Joko Widodo, so that the people can be a legal certainty,” he added.