PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Kuki, the Meitei Bastions during the visit of Manipur this weekend, Guv Bhalla holds meetings





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to contact two separate rallies in Imphal and Churachandpur, two of the flash points of violence that have disrupted the state for more than two years now, during his probable manipur visit this weekend, said September 10.

The officials said that the governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, met at least five Kuki-Zo deputies in Churachandpur on Tuesday. The meeting was before the Prime Minister's probable visit on September 13.

Modi should visit Manipur after his visit to the neighboring Mizoram. Heads and security forces said that Modi could contact the crowd, composed largely of the members of the Kuki-Zo community, in the main field of the city of Churachandpur on Saturday afternoon, Hindustan time reported.

It will be the first visit of the PM Modi to the manipur torn apart by conflicts after violence broke out in May 2023.

Modi could go to Churachandpur from Aizawl if time allowed, according to the report. After the program at Churachandpur, he will then fly to Imphal. If the weather does not allow it, it will take a flight for Imphal, will attend the event there, will meet people and will come to Churachandpur, the report quoted an anonymous official

In Imphal, the preparations are underway so that the PM is addressed to the crowd in the historic fort of Kangla.

On Tuesday, Governor Bhalla met the deputies Ngursangur Sanate, Vungzagin Valte, the Haolienlal Haolienlal Haokip, as well as the president of the BJP Churachandpur district, Thanglam Haokip, at the office of the deputy commissioner, told PTI responsible for the official.

All deputies come from the districts of the districts of Churachandpur and Phezawl.

Sources have indicated that the meeting, which started around 11 a.m., discussed the preparations for the preparations for the Prime Minister's probable visit.

On Sunday, Bhalla also met at least 20 deputies from the BJP of Imphal Valley, including the former chief minister N Biren Singh and the president of the party unit, Sharda Devi.

Mine democratic standards The head of the congress, Okram Ibobi Singh, said: “The selective invitation undermines the democratic standards and the touch of the voices of the elected officials of the people.”

“The meeting was a shocking demonstration of partisanry,” the former chief minister said on Monday.

The selective invitation undermines democratic standards and the touch of the voices of the elected officials of the people.

For more than two years now, Manipur has been rolled up by ethnic violence which claimed at least 260 people and moved 50,000 other people. The clashes, which began between the Meitei and Kuki communities, have since spread to almost all state communities, which caused the rejection of the state government in February of this year and the taxation of the governor's reign.

