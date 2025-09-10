



Political disorders motivated by young people activism, economic crises and governance challenges continue to shake up India neighbors, notably Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Maldives and Afghanistan. In Nepal, a ban on 26 social media platforms in September 2025 sparked deadly generation Z demonstrations leading to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

These movements, widely directed by young people digitally connected, require transparency, justice and reforms. The recent deadly demonstrations in Nepal have become a catalyst highlighting the fragile political regions and the growing impatience of its young population for a significant change.

Nepal: protests against the government

The Government of Nepals prohibited 26 key social media platforms on September 4, 2025. This sparked explosive demonstrations led by generation Z of Generation Z, in particular coordinated via the Tiktok exempt platform. Violent clashes with security forces have killed more than 22 demonstrators and injured much more.

The demonstrators also targeted government infrastructure, demanding the reversal of prohibitions, increasing their voice against corruption and nepotism, and greater transparency. In the middle of chaos, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on September 8. The ban was lifted shortly after, but the demonstrations revealed generalized frustrations concerning corruption, nepotism and limited opportunities for young people.

Bangladesh: the student movement overthrows the government

In 2024, Bangladesh student demonstrations broke out on a public service quota reserved for the descendants of the 1971 freedom fighters, widely considered as a patronage of the ruling party.

The movement has turned into a wider anti-corruption and pro-democracy wave, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Polarization and ideological conflicts persist, with fundamentalist groups and opposition forces contesting the political landscape.

Sri Lanka: political change in the middle of the crisis

After an economic crisis which led to mass demonstrations and the fall of the Rajapaka dynasty in 2022, Ranil Wickremesinghe became president but was faced with a continuous dissent.

The 2024 elections brought power to Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the National People's Power Coalition, signaling hopes of economic renewal and reform. However, deeply rooted grievances persist in the midst of the challenges of inflation, unemployment and governance.

Pakistan: political instability and activism

From 2022 to 2024, Pakistan underwent important troubles after the former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted by a vote without confidence in April 2022. Al-Qadir Trust case.

At the same time, militant separatist groups such as the Balutch Liberation Army (BLI) increased the attacks mainly in Balutchistan, in the midst of the ongoing conflicts with the soldiers, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the factions of the Islamic State, intensifying political instability.

Myanmar: Military coup and detention of Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmars Military organized a coup on February 1, 2021, holding the de facto chief Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as the president wins Myint and other members of the National League for Democracy (NLD). The army allegedly altered electoral fraud despite clear electoral mandates.

Suu Kyi faced multiple accusations and politically motivated tests. National -scale demonstrations and armed resistance broke out but were encountered with brutal repressions, which led to thousands of people killed, detained or displaced. The junta extends her rule among civil conflicts and continuous humanitarian crises.

Maldives: change of nationalist leadership

The Maldives saw a political change when Mohamed Muizzu won the presidential election of November 2023, beating Ibrahim Mohamed Solih as outgoing. The Muizzus campaign included nationalist themes such as an India Out position.

His ascent marginalized the former president Abdullah Yameen, who formed the National Front of the Peoples, contributing to political factionism in the island nation.

Afghanistan: insurrections and instability in progress

Afghanistan remains unstable of post-Taliban takeover in 2021, with an armed resistance of groups such as the National Front for Resistance and ethnic militias. Political fragmentation, current clashes and humanitarian crises have further complicated the country's governance and security.

The perspective of logical Indians

The troubles in South Asia reveal a generational desire for responsible and transparent governance which values ​​the votes of youth and civil society. The logical Indian means peaceful activism, dialogue and systemic reform such as ways towards regional stability and inclusive prosperity.

